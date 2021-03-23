10 best, worst states to practice medicine

Montana is the best state to practice medicine and Rhode Island is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states to practice medicine, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 19 relevant metrics, ranging from average annual wage of physicians to annual malpractice liability insurance rate. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states to practice medicine based on the analysis:

1. Montana

2. Minnesota

3. Idaho

4. Wisconsin

5. Kansas

6. Tennessee

7. North Dakota

8. Nebraska

9. Mississippi

10. Iowa

Here are the 10 worst states to practice medicine based on the analysis:

1. Rhode Island

2. Alaska

3. New York

4. District of Columbia

5. New Jersey

6. Massachusetts

7. Delaware

8. Connecticut

9. Hawaii

10. New Hampshire

