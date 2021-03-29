Top 20 rural & community hospitals

The National Rural Health Association released its annual list of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the U.S.

The list, released March 23, is based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health using the Hospital Strength Index. The factors considered in the ranking are: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.

The top 20 rural and community hospitals in the U.S., listed in alphabetical order.

Brookings (S.D.) Health System

Cedar City (Utah) Hospital

Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital

Columbus (Texas) Community Hospital

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (Bryan, Ohio)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland, Md.)

Guadalupe County Hospital (Santa Rosa, N.M.)

Hill Country Memorial Hospital (Fredericksburg, Texas)

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake, Iowa)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.)

Monroe (Wis.) Clinic

Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital

Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock, Va.)

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.)

Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield, Utah)

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital–Baraboo (Wis.)

St. John’s Health (Jackson, Wyo.)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.)

Vail (Colo.) Health

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

10 most stressed-out states in US, per WalletHub

5 states with the highest medical malpractice payouts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.