5 states with the highest medical malpractice payouts

Texas is the state with the highest medical malpractice award payout amount per capita, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Medical malpractice payouts were one of 19 metrics analysts compared to determine the best and worst states to practice medicine in 2021. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the five states with the highest medical malpractice award payout amounts per capita based on the analysis:

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Idaho

4. Wisconsin

5. Mississippi

