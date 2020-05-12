Most-Googled diseases in each state
HPV is the most-Googled disease in the U.S., according to an analysis from TermLife2Go.
TermLife2Go, an independent agency that researches life insurance companies, used Google Trends to compile a list of the most-Googled health conditions in each state based on search popularity in the last year.
The list:
Note: Some states had multiple ties.
Alabama: AIDS
Alaska: Asthma, stroke and liver disease
Arizona: HPV
Arkansas: HPV
California: HPV
Colorado: Asthma
Connecticut: Asthma
Delaware: Liver disease
Florida: Cancer and HPV
Georgia: HPV
Hawaii: Diabetes
Idaho: Celiac disease
Illinois: Relapsing polychondritis
Indiana: Diabetes and HPV
Iowa: Diabetes
Kansas: Celiac disease
Kentucky: Emphysema and asthma
Louisiana: AIDS
Maine: Heart disease, Ebola virus and lyme disease
Maryland: HPV
Massachusetts: Alzheimer's disease
Michigan: HPV
Minnesota: Epilepsy
Mississippi: AIDS and multiple sclerosis
Missouri: Colitis
Montana: Rheumatoid arthritis and celiac disease
Nebraska: Scleroderma
Nevada: HPV
New Hampshire: Celiac
New Jersey: Colitis
New Mexico: Diabetes
New York: Cancer, HPV, colitis and Crohn's disease
North Carolina: HPV
North Dakota: Liver disease
Ohio: HPV
Oklahoma: Lupus
Oregon: AIDS
Pennsylvania: HPV
Rhode Island: HPV
South Carolina: Scleroderma
South Dakota: Diabetes
Tennessee: Asthma
Texas: HPV
Utah: Celiac
Vermont: Alzheimer's disease
Virginia: HPV
Washington: HPV
West Virginia: COPD, stroke, kidney disease and rheumatoid arthritis
Wisconsin: Diabetes and celiac disease
Wyoming: Pulmonary hypertension and Crohn's disease
