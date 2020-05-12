Most-Googled diseases in each state

HPV is the most-Googled disease in the U.S., according to an analysis from TermLife2Go.

TermLife2Go, an independent agency that researches life insurance companies, used Google Trends to compile a list of the most-Googled health conditions in each state based on search popularity in the last year.

The list:

Note: Some states had multiple ties.

Alabama: AIDS

Alaska: Asthma, stroke and liver disease

Arizona: HPV

Arkansas: HPV

California: HPV

Colorado: Asthma

Connecticut: Asthma

Delaware: Liver disease

Florida: Cancer and HPV

Georgia: HPV

Hawaii: Diabetes

Idaho: Celiac disease

Illinois: Relapsing polychondritis

Indiana: Diabetes and HPV

Iowa: Diabetes

Kansas: Celiac disease

Kentucky: Emphysema and asthma

Louisiana: AIDS

Maine: Heart disease, Ebola virus and lyme disease

Maryland: HPV

Massachusetts: Alzheimer's disease

Michigan: HPV

Minnesota: Epilepsy

Mississippi: AIDS and multiple sclerosis

Missouri: Colitis

Montana: Rheumatoid arthritis and celiac disease

Nebraska: Scleroderma

Nevada: HPV

New Hampshire: Celiac

New Jersey: Colitis

New Mexico: Diabetes

New York: Cancer, HPV, colitis and Crohn's disease

North Carolina: HPV

North Dakota: Liver disease

Ohio: HPV

Oklahoma: Lupus

Oregon: AIDS

Pennsylvania: HPV

Rhode Island: HPV

South Carolina: Scleroderma

South Dakota: Diabetes

Tennessee: Asthma

Texas: HPV

Utah: Celiac

Vermont: Alzheimer's disease

Virginia: HPV

Washington: HPV

West Virginia: COPD, stroke, kidney disease and rheumatoid arthritis

Wisconsin: Diabetes and celiac disease

Wyoming: Pulmonary hypertension and Crohn's disease

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with most, least vulnerable populations to COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 11

9 most diverse health systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.