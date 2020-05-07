9 most diverse health systems

DiversityInc honored nine health systems as among the most diverse healthcare organizations in the U.S. in the company's 2020 rankings.

The ranking of healthcare organizations is a specialty list included in DiversityInc's annual "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" ranking.

Diversity is scored on four key areas, including talent pipeline, talent development, leadership commitment and supplier diversity. The nine most diverse health systems are:

1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

2. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

3. Cleveland Clinic

4. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

5. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

6. OhioHealth (Columbus)

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

8. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

9. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Other healthcare companies and organizations honored on the list include Blue Shield of California, American Heart Association, Eli Lilly and Co., Abbott, AbbVie, CVS Health, Humana, Medtronic, Cigna, AstraZeneca and Centene Corp.

