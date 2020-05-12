10 states with most, least vulnerable populations to COVID-19

West Virginia has the highest concentration of vulnerable people to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify states with the most and least vulnerable populations during the pandemic, WalletHub used 28 relevant metrics to compare the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across three dimensions: medical vulnerability, housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability. The metrics ranged from the share of the population aged 65 and older to the share of the unsheltered homeless population and the unemployment insurance recipiency rate. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 states with the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19 based on the analysis:

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. Mississippi

4. Arkansas

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Florida

8. Tennessee

9. South Carolina

10. Georgia

Here are the 10 states with the least vulnerable populations to COVID-19 based on the analysis:

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Minnesota

4. Massachusetts

5. Vermont

6. Montana

7. Iowa

8. Connecticut

9. Wyoming

10. Wisconsin

