Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 11

About 8.99 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 11:14 a.m. CDT May 11, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 11:

1. New York: 1.18 million

2. California: 955,664

3. Florida: 540,213

4. Texas: 501,776

5. Illinois: 429,984

6. Massachusetts: 388,389

7. New Jersey: 313,038

8. Michigan: 285,678



9. Pennsylvania: 284,383

10. Tennessee: 261,869

11. Georgia: 243,547

12. Washington: 242,989

13. Louisiana: 215,872

14. Ohio: 204,862

15. North Carolina: 192,135

16. Maryland: 159,931

17. Utah: 146,510

18. Virginia: 143,561

19. Indiana: 140,029

20. Arizona: 137,739



21. Connecticut: 130,192

22. Alabama: 127,421

23. Wisconsin: 115,564



24. Missouri: 115,546

25. Minnesota: 111,088



26. Colorado: 100,610

27. New Mexico: 97,053

28. Oklahoma: 95,968



29. Rhode Island: 91,213



30. Kentucky: 86,923



31. South Carolina: 84,457



32. Mississippi: 81,602

33. Oregon: 75,507



34. Iowa: 74,174



35. Arkansas: 65,528



36. West Virginia: 62,644

37. Nevada: 58,809

38. Kansas: 52,505

39. Nebraska: 45,569



40. North Dakota: 44,869



41. Hawaii: 37,270

42. New Hampshire: 33,965

43. Idaho: 32,142

44. Delaware: 31,039



45. District of Columbia: 29,570

46. Alaska: 27,364

47. South Dakota: 23,894



48. Maine: 23,528

49. Montana: 21,704

50. Vermont: 20,048

51. Wyoming: 12,064

