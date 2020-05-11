Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state - May 11
About 8.99 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 11:14 a.m. CDT May 11, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here's how the 50 states and D.C. stack up, by number of tests performed, as of May 11:
1. New York: 1.18 million
2. California: 955,664
3. Florida: 540,213
4. Texas: 501,776
5. Illinois: 429,984
6. Massachusetts: 388,389
7. New Jersey: 313,038
8. Michigan: 285,678
9. Pennsylvania: 284,383
10. Tennessee: 261,869
11. Georgia: 243,547
12. Washington: 242,989
13. Louisiana: 215,872
14. Ohio: 204,862
15. North Carolina: 192,135
16. Maryland: 159,931
17. Utah: 146,510
18. Virginia: 143,561
19. Indiana: 140,029
20. Arizona: 137,739
21. Connecticut: 130,192
22. Alabama: 127,421
23. Wisconsin: 115,564
24. Missouri: 115,546
25. Minnesota: 111,088
26. Colorado: 100,610
27. New Mexico: 97,053
28. Oklahoma: 95,968
29. Rhode Island: 91,213
30. Kentucky: 86,923
31. South Carolina: 84,457
32. Mississippi: 81,602
33. Oregon: 75,507
34. Iowa: 74,174
35. Arkansas: 65,528
36. West Virginia: 62,644
37. Nevada: 58,809
38. Kansas: 52,505
39. Nebraska: 45,569
40. North Dakota: 44,869
41. Hawaii: 37,270
42. New Hampshire: 33,965
43. Idaho: 32,142
44. Delaware: 31,039
45. District of Columbia: 29,570
46. Alaska: 27,364
47. South Dakota: 23,894
48. Maine: 23,528
49. Montana: 21,704
50. Vermont: 20,048
51. Wyoming: 12,064
