People per hospital bed, by state
Oregon has the most people per hospital bed, according to data from the American Hospital Association.
The data are represented in the AHA's new MetricVu Visualization Tool, which the association released April 28.
Here are the people per hospital bed in each state, from most to least:
Oregon: 517
Washington: 479
California: 457
Utah: 456
Colorado: 445
New Hampshire: 440
New Mexico: 440
Idaho: 427
Arizona: 425
Connecticut: 421
Maryland: 418
North Carolina: 411
Hawaii: 410
Vermont: 410
Wisconsin: 406
Rhode Island: 383
Nevada: 365
Minnesota: 364
Alaska: 363
Texas: 362
Virginia: 362
South Carolina: 362
Delaware: 361
Georgia: 356
Illinois: 355
Michigan: 352
Maine: 349
New Jersey: 342
Florida: 340
Massachusetts: 338
Indiana: 330
Iowa: 319
New York: 315
Ohio: 312
Tennessee: 305
Pennsylvania: 300
Oklahoma: 298
Missouri: 282
Alabama: 277
Kentucky: 275
Arkansas: 268
Louisiana: 260
Nebraska: 257
Kansas: 257
Montana: 251
Wyoming: 237
West Virginia: 218
Mississippi: 214
North Dakota: 199
South Dakota: 183
District of Columbia: 174
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 best, worst states for children's healthcare
West Virginia has most adults under 65 at high risk of serious coronavirus
15 cities with the most new COVID-19 cases, deaths
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.