People per hospital bed, by state

Oregon has the most people per hospital bed, according to data from the American Hospital Association.

The data are represented in the AHA's new MetricVu Visualization Tool, which the association released April 28.

Here are the people per hospital bed in each state, from most to least:



Oregon: 517

Washington: 479

California: 457

Utah: 456

Colorado: 445

New Hampshire: 440

New Mexico: 440

Idaho: 427

Arizona: 425

Connecticut: 421

Maryland: 418

North Carolina: 411

Hawaii: 410

Vermont: 410

Wisconsin: 406

Rhode Island: 383

Nevada: 365

Minnesota: 364

Alaska: 363

Texas: 362

Virginia: 362

South Carolina: 362

Delaware: 361

Georgia: 356

Illinois: 355

Michigan: 352

Maine: 349

New Jersey: 342

Florida: 340

Massachusetts: 338

Indiana: 330

Iowa: 319

New York: 315

Ohio: 312

Tennessee: 305

Pennsylvania: 300

Oklahoma: 298

Missouri: 282

Alabama: 277

Kentucky: 275

Arkansas: 268

Louisiana: 260

Nebraska: 257

Kansas: 257

Montana: 251

Wyoming: 237

West Virginia: 218

Mississippi: 214

North Dakota: 199

South Dakota: 183

District of Columbia: 174



