10 best, worst states for children's healthcare
Massachusetts is the best state for children's healthcare and Texas is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the best and worst states for children's healthcare, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 33 indicators of cost, quality and access to healthcare. The metrics ranged from pediatricians per capita to share of children in excellent or very good health. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are the 10 best states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. District of Columbia
4. Rhode Island
5. New Jersey
6. New York
7. Hawaii
8. Connecticut
9. Maryland
10. New Hampshire
Here are the 10 worst states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:
1. Texas
2. Oklahoma
3. Mississippi
4. Indiana
5. Alaska
6. Arkansas
7. Georgia
8. North Carolina
9. Wyoming
10. Louisiana
