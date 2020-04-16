10 best, worst states for children's healthcare

Massachusetts is the best state for children's healthcare and Texas is the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst states for children's healthcare, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 33 indicators of cost, quality and access to healthcare. The metrics ranged from pediatricians per capita to share of children in excellent or very good health. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. District of Columbia

4. Rhode Island

5. New Jersey

6. New York

7. Hawaii

8. Connecticut

9. Maryland

10. New Hampshire

Here are the 10 worst states for children's healthcare based on the analysis:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Mississippi

4. Indiana

5. Alaska

6. Arkansas

7. Georgia

8. North Carolina

9. Wyoming

10. Louisiana

More articles on rankings and ratings:

The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2020

10 best, worst states to practice medicine

20 top rural & community hospitals











© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.