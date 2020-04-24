15 cities with the most new COVID-19 cases, deaths

Nationwide, new cases and deaths from COVID-19 are starting the flatten, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

The analysis is based on county-level data compiled by NYT and will feature regularly updated charts on past, current and future trajectory in the U.S.

Here is a ranking of the top 15 metro areas with the most new cases and deaths relative to their population in the past two weeks, as listed by NYT:

15 cities with the most new cases:

1. Marion, Ohio — 2,121 cases

(32.5 per 1,000 population)

2. Pine Bluff, Ark. — 671 cases

(7.5 per 1,000 population)

3. Grand Island, Neb. — 617 cases

(7.25 per 1,000 population)

4. New York City area — 141,558 cases

(7.09 per 1,000 population)

5. Gallup, N.M. — 489 cases

(6.76 per 1,000 population)

6. Sioux Falls, S.D. — 1,449 cases

(5.45 per 1,000 population)

7. Fairfield County, Conn. — 5,126 cases

(5.43 per 1,000 population)

8. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — 1,830 cases

(4.95 per 1,000 population)

9. New Haven, Conn. — 3,881 cases

(4.53 per 1,000 population)

10. Goldsboro, N.C. — 552 cases

(4.48 per 1,000 population)

11. Boston — 21,164 cases

(4.34 per 1,000 population)

12. Albany, Ga. — 661 cases

(4.32 per 1,000 population)

13. Reading, Pa. — 1,596 cases

(3.80 per 1,000 population)

14. Gainesville, Ga. — 716 cases

(3.54 per 1,000 population)

15. Harrisonburg, Va. — 449 cases

(3.32 per 1,000 population)

15 cities with the most new deaths:

1. New York City area — 11,648 deaths

(0.58 per 1,000 population)

2. Fairfield County, Conn. — 437 deaths

(0.46 per 1,000 population)

3. Albany, Ga. — 60 deaths

(0.39 per 1,000 population)

4. Hartford, Conn. — 457 deaths

(0.38 per 1,000 population)

5. Detroit —1,580 deaths

(0.37 per 1,000 population)

6. New Orleans — 439 deaths

(0.35 per 1,000 population)

7. Springfield, Mass. — 218 deaths

(0.35 per 1,000 population)

8. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — 127 deaths

(0.34 per 1,000 population)

9. New Haven, Conn. — 294 deaths

(0.34 per 1,000 population)

10. Opelousas, La. — 27 deaths

(0.33 per 1,000 population)

11. Torrington, Conn. — 53 deaths

(0.29 per 1,000 population)

12. Boston — 1,408 deaths

(0.29 per 1,000 population)

13. Flint, Mich. — 96 deaths

(0.24 per 1,000 population)

14. Bartlesville, Okla. — 11 deaths

(0.21 per 1,000 population)

15. Lancaster, Pa. — 114 deaths

(0.21 per 1,000 population)

