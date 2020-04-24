15 cities with the most new COVID-19 cases, deaths
Nationwide, new cases and deaths from COVID-19 are starting the flatten, according to an analysis from The New York Times.
The analysis is based on county-level data compiled by NYT and will feature regularly updated charts on past, current and future trajectory in the U.S.
Here is a ranking of the top 15 metro areas with the most new cases and deaths relative to their population in the past two weeks, as listed by NYT:
15 cities with the most new cases:
1. Marion, Ohio — 2,121 cases
(32.5 per 1,000 population)
2. Pine Bluff, Ark. — 671 cases
(7.5 per 1,000 population)
3. Grand Island, Neb. — 617 cases
(7.25 per 1,000 population)
4. New York City area — 141,558 cases
(7.09 per 1,000 population)
5. Gallup, N.M. — 489 cases
(6.76 per 1,000 population)
6. Sioux Falls, S.D. — 1,449 cases
(5.45 per 1,000 population)
7. Fairfield County, Conn. — 5,126 cases
(5.43 per 1,000 population)
8. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — 1,830 cases
(4.95 per 1,000 population)
9. New Haven, Conn. — 3,881 cases
(4.53 per 1,000 population)
10. Goldsboro, N.C. — 552 cases
(4.48 per 1,000 population)
11. Boston — 21,164 cases
(4.34 per 1,000 population)
12. Albany, Ga. — 661 cases
(4.32 per 1,000 population)
13. Reading, Pa. — 1,596 cases
(3.80 per 1,000 population)
14. Gainesville, Ga. — 716 cases
(3.54 per 1,000 population)
15. Harrisonburg, Va. — 449 cases
(3.32 per 1,000 population)
15 cities with the most new deaths:
1. New York City area — 11,648 deaths
(0.58 per 1,000 population)
2. Fairfield County, Conn. — 437 deaths
(0.46 per 1,000 population)
3. Albany, Ga. — 60 deaths
(0.39 per 1,000 population)
4. Hartford, Conn. — 457 deaths
(0.38 per 1,000 population)
5. Detroit —1,580 deaths
(0.37 per 1,000 population)
6. New Orleans — 439 deaths
(0.35 per 1,000 population)
7. Springfield, Mass. — 218 deaths
(0.35 per 1,000 population)
8. Trenton-Princeton, N.J. — 127 deaths
(0.34 per 1,000 population)
9. New Haven, Conn. — 294 deaths
(0.34 per 1,000 population)
10. Opelousas, La. — 27 deaths
(0.33 per 1,000 population)
11. Torrington, Conn. — 53 deaths
(0.29 per 1,000 population)
12. Boston — 1,408 deaths
(0.29 per 1,000 population)
13. Flint, Mich. — 96 deaths
(0.24 per 1,000 population)
14. Bartlesville, Okla. — 11 deaths
(0.21 per 1,000 population)
15. Lancaster, Pa. — 114 deaths
(0.21 per 1,000 population)
More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis
Unemployment claims filed by state
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.