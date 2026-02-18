The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the world’s 500 richest people across industries, includes seven leaders from U.S. healthcare. The ranking reflects only those individuals who appear in Bloomberg’s Top 500 globally and does not capture every billionaire in the healthcare sector.

The wealthiest person in U.S. healthcare, as of Feb. 17, is Thomas Frist Jr., MD, co-founder of HCA Healthcare, with a net worth of $45.4 billion.

As of Feb. 17, seven U.S. healthcare billionaires appear on Bloomberg’s Top 500 ranking. The index is updated daily at the close of trading in New York City. Find the complete index here.

Editor’s note: This story was updated in February 2026.

1. Thomas Frist Jr., MD

Total net worth: $45.4 billion

Year-to-date change: +$4.82 billion

Overall index ranking: 43

Dr. Frist co-founded HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., with his father in the 1960s. He also founded the United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society.

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Total net worth: $14.8 billion

YTD change: +$2.75 billion

Overall index ranking: 201

A billionaire biotechnology entrepreneur, Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the cancer drug Abraxane. He is the founder of NantWorks, a network of healthcare, biotech and artificial intelligence startups, and owner of the Los Angeles Times.

3. Bob Duggan

Total net worth: $13.3 billion

YTD change: -$486 million

Overall index ranking: 234

Mr. Duggan is an investor in the healthcare industry. He is co-CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Summit Therapeutics, a Miami-based biopharmaceutical oncology company.

4. Carl Cook

Total net worth: $11.2 billion

YTD change: -$2.23 billion

Overall index ranking: 305

Mr. Cook is owner and CEO of Cook Group, a Bloomington, Ind.-based medical device manufacturer co-founded by his parents in 1963. Mr. Cook became CEO in 2011.

5. Ronda Stryker

Total net worth: $10.6 billion

YTD change: +$339 million

Overall index ranking: 334

Ms. Stryker is a director of Stryker, a medical technology company, and one of its largest individual shareholders. She is the granddaughter of founder Homer Stryker, MD, and the daughter of a former company president.

6. Pat Stryker

Total net worth: $8.80 billion

YTD change: +$164 million

Overall index ranking: 416

Ms. Stryker founded the Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs. She is also a shareholder of Stryker Corp.

7. Li Ge, PhD

Total net worth: $8.22 billion

Year-to-date change: +$559 million

Overall index ranking: 455

Dr. Ge is a scientist and entrepreneur, serving as chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company. The company has operations across Asia, Europe and North America.