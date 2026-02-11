56 health systems among Forbes’ best large employers

Forbes recognized 56 hospitals and health systems on its 11th annual list of America’s Best Large Employers released Feb. 10.

The publication partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey more than 217,000 U.S. employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees. Companies that employ more than 5,000 people were considered for the large employers list.

Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their current employer and rated them on factors such as wages, work-life balance, leadership training and growth opportunities. Participants also evaluated previous employers from the past two years, as well as companies they were familiar with through industry experience or personal connections. Responses were compiled into scores for each employer, with the 700 highest-scoring organizations named to America’s Best Large Employers for 2026.

The hospitals and health systems featured on the list, along with their relative rank:

2. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

9. Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.)

10. Houston Methodist (Houston, Texas)

16. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

26. St. Luke’s University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

29. Community Health Network (Indianapolis, Ind.)

32. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

34. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

35. Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus)

38. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

41. Cook Children’s Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

43. Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.)

45. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

46. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

55. Cincinnati Children’s

65. Children’s Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

66. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

67. University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson.)

69. FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.)

78. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

85. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

86. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

99. Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

101. Cleveland Clinic (main campus)

102. UW Health University Hospital (Madison, Wis.)

103. University of Chicago Medicine

105. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

112. JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas)

114. Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.)

117. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

120. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

122. BJC Health System (St. Louis)

123. Boston Children’s Hospital

125. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

135. Tampa General Hospital

139. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

147. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

149. Methodist Health System (Omaha, Neb.)

154. Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center

157. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

160. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

164. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

165. CHRISTUS Health (Irving, Texas)

168. Nemours Children’s Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

184. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

189. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System

194. Seattle Children’s

208. Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock)

210. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

211. CAMC Health System (Charleston, W.Va.)

213. Scripps Health (San Diego)

215. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

226. VCU Health (Richmond, Va.)

232. University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville, Va.)

238. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

245. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health (Palo Alto, Calif.)

View the full list here.