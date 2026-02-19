Top 10 hospitals for cost efficiency: Lown Institute

The Lown Institute Hospitals Index named the top 10 hospitals for cost efficiency.

The institute used clinical outcomes and cost Medicare fee-for-service claims for patients hospitalized from 2020 to 2022. The cost efficiency metric includes sub-metrics for 30- and 90-day cost efficiency, and measures risk-standardized hospital mortality rates against cost of care for Medicare patients. Hospitals with the lowest mortality and costs received the best scores in cost efficiency. Patients who were transferred, had COVID-19 or whose primary payer was not Medicare were excluded. Read the full methodology here.

The average mortality rate for all acute care hospitals was 9.5% and the average payment amount was about $17,500, according to a Feb. 19 institute news release.

The top 10 acute care hospitals had average risk-adjusted 30-day mortality rates under 7% and payments under $16,000. The lowest average mortality rate was 4.88%, and the lowest average payment was $11,366; these measures were not from the same hospital.

Here are the top 10 acute hospitals for cost efficiency.