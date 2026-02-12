States ranked by projected growth in new cancer cases: 2026 

By: Erica Cerutti

Around 2.1 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, according to estimates from the American Cancer Society. Delaware is projected to see the largest jump in new cases compared to cases reported in 2022, which is the latest year for which CDC data are available.

Becker’s used CDC data on cancer cases reported in each state in 2022 and new diagnoses estimates from ACS for 2026 to calculate the projected growth rate in each state. While Delaware is projected to see the largest percentage increase, larger states including Florida and Texas are expected to see the largest absolute growth in new diagnoses. 

Twelve states are estimated to see at least a 20% jump in new cases this year.

Editor’s note: State estimates for 2026 cases may not equal the total for the U.S. due to rounding. 

StateReported cases in 2022New case estimates in 2026Percent change
Delaware6,6418,41026.64%
Massachusetts34,50343,25025.35%
Indiana35,93544,95025.09%
Idaho10,01912,47024.46%
Florida147,524183,10024.12%
Nebraska10,22612,68024.00%
Montana6,5698,13023.76%
Oregon22,67227,97023.37%
Maryland35,12843,25023.12%
South Carolina30,34836,92021.66%
Wyoming3,0113,64020.89%
Arizona36,92344,62020.85%
Washington40,53648,59019.87%
Texas135,285161,33019.25%
Alaska3,4004,04018.82%
North Carolina63,30074,40017.54%
South Dakota5,3026,20016.94%
North Dakota3,9794,65016.86%
Virginia44,65852,16016.80%
Colorado25,83630,16016.74%
New Mexico10,18911,84016.20%
Nevada15,66718,11015.59%
Pennsylvania78,19890,25015.41%
Hawaii8,1659,42015.37%
Rhode Island6,2957,26015.33%
Georgia59,62768,44014.78%
Arkansas17,85020,42014.40%
Michigan60,24168,73014.09%
Missouri37,20542,35013.83%
Tennessee39,37444,66013.43%
Wisconsin37,24542,14013.14%
New Hampshire9,01610,15012.58%
California184,176206,50012.12%
Minnesota35,63539,83011.77%
Oklahoma22,09624,57011.20%
Utah13,76015,17010.25%
Ohio71,41678,0809.33%
Iowa20,77422,7109.32%
Alabama28,24230,7108.74%
Illinois72,60378,8808.65%
Louisiana27,77029,8707.56%
Kentucky29,30331,4407.29%
Vermont4,3754,6806.97%
Maine10,00510,6806.75%
New Jersey57,18460,7406.22%
Mississippi17,19418,0805.15%
West Virginia13,02813,5904.31%
New York120,886125,8604.11%
Connecticut23,07224,0204.11%
Kansas16,24516,6802.68%

