765 hospitals patients would highly recommend

Eighteen more hospitals have a five-star recommendation from patients compared to December 2025.
Becker’s has compiled a list of the hospitals patients would recommend in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.
CMS created 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. The patient recommendation star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes if patients would recommend the system to their friends and family. The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. The figures are from CMS’ Provider Data Catalog and were released May 13.
Last year, 747 hospitals received a five-star rating for patient recommendation.
Here are the 765 hospitals patients would recommend:
Alabama
- Baptist Medical Center East (Montgomery)
- Fayette Medical Center
- Helen Keller Hospital (Sheffield)
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)
- Lake Martin Community Hospital (Dadeville)
- North Baldwin Infirmary (Bay Minette)
- Southeast Health Medical Center (Dothan)
- University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham)
Alaska
- 673rd Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson)
- Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)
- Bassett Army Community Hospital (Fort Wainwright)
- Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)
Arizona
- Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)
- Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
- City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix (Goodyear)
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center (Phoenix)
- Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)
- VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)
- VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System (Tucson)
- White Mountain Regional Medical Center (Springerville)
Arkansas
- Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
- Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore (Bryant)
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Jonesboro
- Fayetteville Arkansas VA Medical Center
- Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)
- Piggott Community Hospital
- St. Bernard’s Medical Center (Jonesboro)
California
- 60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley (Tehachapi)
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)
- California Pacific Medical Center-Mission Bernal (San Francisco)
- California Pacific Medical Center-Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (Monterey)
- Community Memorial Hospital-Ventura
- El Camino Health (Mountain View)
- French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)
- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital Fontana/Ontario
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Orange County-Anaheim
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Redwood City
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-San Marcos
- Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)
- Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)
- Mercy Medical Center of Mount Shasta
- NMC San Diego
- Novato Community Hospital
- Palo Alto VA Medical Center
- Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
- PIH Health Hospital-Whittier
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)
- San Francisco VA Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Scripps Green Hospital (San Diego)
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (San Diego)
- Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas
- Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)
- Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)
- Stanford Health Care
- Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (Auburn)
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz
- Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
Colorado
- AdventHealth Avista (Louisville)
- AdventHealth Littleton
- Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
- Boulder Community Health
- Community Hospital (Grand Junction)
- Grand Junction VA Medical Center
- Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)
- Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)
- Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)
- OrthoColorado Hospital at St Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)
- Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)
- Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)
- St Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)
- St Francis Hospital-Interquest (Colorado Springs)
- St Mary-Corwin Hospital (Pueblo)
- UCHealth Greeley Hospital
- UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)
- VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)
- Vail Health Hospital
- Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)
Connecticut
- John Dempsey Hospital of the University of Connecticut (Farmington)
District of Columbia
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Florida
- 96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)
- Bay Pines VA Medical Center
- BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital (Weston)
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)
- Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor)
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey)
- Orlando VA Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (North Venice)
- St. Anthony’s Hospital (Saint Petersburg)
- Tampa VA Medical Center
- UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)
- VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System-Gainesville
Georgia
- AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)
- Bacon County Hospital (Alma)
- Burke Medical Center (Waynesboro)
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)
- Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)
- Evans Memorial Hospital (Claxton)
- Higgins General Hospital (Bremen)
- Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning)
- Morgan Medical Center (Madison)
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin (Dahlonega)
- Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)
- Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)
- Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)
- St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)
- Union General Hospital (Blairsville)
- WellStar Paulding Medical Center (Hiram)
- WellStar West Georgia Medical Center (LaGrange)
Hawaii
- Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)
- Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waimea)
- Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)
Idaho
- Boise VA Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)
- Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (Boise)
- St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)
- St. Luke’s McCall
- St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center (Boise)
- St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)
- Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
Illinois
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Carle Bromenn Medical Center (Normal)
- Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center
- Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)
- Deaconess Illinois Crossroads (Mount Vernon)
- Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (O’Fallon)
- Marion Illinois VA Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital (Carthage)
- Midwest Medical Center (Galena)
- Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
- St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Valley West Community Hospital (Sandwich)
- Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)
Indiana
- Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)
- Community Hospital of Anderson and Madison County
- Community Hospital of Bremen
- Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)
- Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo)
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel
- Greene County General Hospital (Linton)
- Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield)
- Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)
- Monroe Hospital (Bloomington)
- OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)
- Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)
- Parkview LaGrange Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)
- Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)
- St Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)
- The Women’s Hospital (Newburgh)
- Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka)
- VA North Indiana Healthcare System (Marion)
Iowa
- Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)
- Burgess Health Center (Onawa)
- Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)
- Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo)
- Iowa City VA Medical Center
- Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion
- Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)
- Mahaska Health Partnership (Oskaloosa)
- Mary Greeley Medical Center (Ames)
- Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids
- Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)
- Orange City Area Health System
- Pella Regional Health Center
- Sioux Center Health
- Spencer Municipal Hospital
- St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home (Carroll)
- St. Luke’s Hospital (Cedar Rapids)
- Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)
- Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)
- Waverly Health Center
- WinnMed (Decorah)
Kansas
- AdventHealth South Overland Park
- Ascentist Hospital (Leawood)
- Citizens Medical Center (Colby)
- Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
- Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital (Wichita)
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)
- Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)
- NMC Health (Newton)
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Republic County Hospital (Belleville)
- Rock Regional Hospital (Derby)
- Saint Luke’s South Hospital (Overland Park)
- Salina Surgical Hospital
- Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)
- Stormont Vail Hospital (Topeka)
- Summit Surgical (Hutchinson)
- University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
- Via Christi Hospital Wichita St. Teresa
- Wichita VA Medical Center
Kentucky
- Baptist Health LaGrange
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Baptist Health Richmond
- CHI Saint Joseph Berea NF
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital (Stanford)
- Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)
- Lexington VA Medical Center
- Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa)
Louisiana
- Avala (Covington)
- Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital (Lake Charles)
- Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner LSU Health Monroe
- Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital (Breaux Bridge)
- Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)
- Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (New Orleans)
- Specialists Hospital Shreveport
- St. Charles Parish Hospital (Luling)
- St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Woman’s Hospital (Baton Rouge)
Maine
- Cary Medical Center (Caribou)
- LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)
- MaineHealth Stephens Hospital (Norway)
- MaineHealth Waldo Hospital (Belfast)
- Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital (Portland)
- Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)
- Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)
- St. Joseph Hospital (Bangor)
- St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)
- Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)
Maryland
- Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
- Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)
- Suburban Hospital (Bethesda)
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)
Massachusetts
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston)
- Emerson Hospital (West Concord)
- Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
- Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)
- Newton-Wellesley Hospital
- North Adams Regional Hospital Corporation
- Tufts Medical Center (Boston)
Michigan
- Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)
- Charlevoix Area Hospital
- Chelsea Hospital
- Corewell Health Gerber Hospital (Fremont)
- Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital
- Hills and Dales General Hospital (Cass City)
- Holland Community Hospital
- Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus (Shelby)
- Mercy Health Saint Mary’s (Grand Rapids)
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital
- University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
- University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson (Carson City)
- University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton (Saint Johns)
- UP Health System Portage (Hancock)
- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
- Chippewa County Hospital (Montevideo)
- Community Memorial Hospital (Cloquet)
- Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)
- Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)
- Glencoe Regional Health
- Hutchinson Health
- Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)
- Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)
- Lakewood Health System (Staples)
- Maple Grove Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System New Prague
- Mayo Clinic Health System St. James
- Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca
- Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
- Minneapolis VA Medical Center
- New Ulm Medical Center
- Northfield Hospital
- Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (Saint Louis Park)
- Perham Health
- Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)
- River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic (St. Peter)
- Riverview Hospital (Crookston)
- Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)
- United Hospital District (Blue Earth)
- Welia Health (Mora)
Mississippi
- 81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base) (Biloxi)
- Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS (Oxford)
- King’s Daughters Medical Center-Brookhaven
- Merit Health Women’s Hospital (Flowood)
- North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Amory
- Tishomingo Health Services (Iuka)
- VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)
- Webster General Hospital/Swing Bed (Eupora)
Missouri
- Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)
- Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)
- Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)
- Columbia MO VA Medical Center
- Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Crystal City)
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Progress West Hospital (O’Fallon)
- Saint Francis Medical Center (Cape Girardeau)
- Saint Luke’s East Hospital (Lee’s Summit)
- St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital (St. Louis)
- St. Luke’s Hospital (Chesterfield)
- St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City
Montana
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby)
- Community Hospital of Anaconda
- Great Falls Clinic Hospital
- Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital (Billings)
- Livingston Healthcare
- Logan Health-Whitefish
- Sidney Health Center
- St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)
- VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)
Nebraska
- Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital (O’Neill)
- Boone County Health Center (Albion)
- Brodstone Healthcare (Superior)
- Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)
- CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)
- Community Medical Center (Falls City)
- Kearney Regional Medical Center
- Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)
- Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)
- Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)
- Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)
- Sidney Regional Medical Center
- Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)
- The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)
Nevada
- Carson Valley Health (Gardnerville)
- Saint Rose Dominican Hospitals-San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)
- VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (North Las Vegas)
New Hampshire
- Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)
- Elliot Hospital (Manchester)
- Littleton Regional Healthcare
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)
- The Memorial Hospital (North Conway)
- New London Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)
New Jersey
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Valley Hospital (Paramus)
New Mexico
- Lincoln County Medical Center (Ruidoso)
- Presbyterian Espanola Hospital
- Three Crosses Regional Hospital (Las Cruces)
New York
- Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)
- Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton)
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Little Falls Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)
- Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)
- St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)
- Syracuse VA Medical Center
North Carolina
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)
- Chatham Hospital (Siler City)
- Duke University Hospital (Durham)
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Erlanger Murphy Medical Center
- FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport)
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)
- Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center (Charlotte)
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)
- Pardee Hospital Henderson County (Hendersonville)
- Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
- UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill)
- Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton)
- WakeMed, Cary Hospital
North Dakota
- Fargo VA Medical Center
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center
- West River Regional Medical Center (Hettinger)
Ohio
- 88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)
- Avita Ontario
- Bellevue Hospital
- Berger Hospital (Circleville)
- Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)
- Highland District Hospital (Hillsboro)
- Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
- Lodi Community Hospital
- Madison Health (London)
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital (Oxford)
- Memorial Hospital (Marysville)
- Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Coldwater)
- Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)
- Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)
- Selby General Hospital (Marietta)
- Soin Medical Center (Beaver Creek)
- Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
- UHHS Memorial Hospital of Geneva
- Wooster Community Hospital
Oklahoma
- Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)
- Integris Health Edmond Hospital
- Lakeside Women’s Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Muskogee VA Medical Center
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)
- Oklahoma Spine Hospital (Oklahoma City)
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)
- Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)
- Saint Francis Hospital South (Tulsa)
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
- St. John Owasso
- Summit Medical Center (Edmond)
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Oregon
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria)
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital Westside (Hillsboro)
- Legacy Silverton Medical Center
- McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center (Springfield)
- Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)
- Portland VA Medical Center
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)
- Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend (Springfield)
- St. Charles Medical Center-Bend
Pennsylvania
- Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
- AHN Emerus Westmoreland (Greensburg)
- AHN Wexford Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
- Chester County Hospital (West Chester)
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)
- Doylestown Hospital
- Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center Muncy
- Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (Orwigsburg)
- Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital
- Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
- James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)
- Lebanon VA Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie
- Magee Women’s Hospital of UPMC Health System (Pittsburgh)
- Main Line Hospital Lankenau (Wynnewood)
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)
- Paoli Hospital
- Penn Highlands Tyrone
- Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center (Enola)
- Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
- Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)
- St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon Campus (Lehighton)
- St. Luke’s Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus (Quakertown)
- St. Luke’s Miners Memorial Hospital (Coaldale)
- Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
- Titusville Area Hospital
- UPMC Lititz
- UPMC Muncy
- UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)
- WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)
- WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
- WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital
- Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center
Rhode Island
- South County Hospital (Wakefield)
South Carolina
- Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)
- Charleston VA Medical Center
- Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)
- McLeod Loris Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Newberry County Memorial Hospital
- Pelham Medical Center (Greer)
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital (Spartanburg)
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)
- Roper Hospital (Charleston)
- Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Summerville)
- St. Francis-Downtown (Greenville)
South Dakota
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)
- Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)
- Brookings Health System
- Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)
- Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital
- Sioux Falls VA Medical Center
- VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)
Tennessee
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital (Johnson City)
- Highpoint Health-Riverview With Ascension Saint Thomas (Carthage)
- Maury Regional Hospital (Columbia)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)
- Mountain Home VA Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)
- Unity Medical Center (Manchester)
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)
- West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)
Texas
- Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks (San Antonio)
- Baylor Scott and White Heart and Vascular Hospital-Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest (Waco)
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center McKinney
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Pflugerville
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Plano
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-College Station (College Station)
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Frisco
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Waxahachie
- Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (Tyler)
- Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano
- Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston)
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville
- Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)
- Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital (Sugar Land)
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Legent Orthopedic + Spine (San Antonio)
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Houston Physicians Hospital (Webster)
- Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Methodist Midlothian Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)
- Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)
- The Physicians Centre (Bryan)
- Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)
- South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)
- St. Luke’s Hospital at the Vintage (Houston)
- St. Luke’s The Woodlands Hospital
- Temple VA Medical Center
- Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery Plan (Plano)
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest (Fort Worth)
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville (Stephenville)
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Texas Health Hospital Frisco
- Texas Health Hospital Mansfield
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler
- TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)
- University Medical Center (Lubbock)
- UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital
- UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
- UT of Texas Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)
- VA Amarillo Healthcare System
- William Beaumont AMG (El Paso)
Utah
- American Fork Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital (North Logan)
- Cedar City Hospital
- Central Valley Medical Center-Critical Access Hospital (Nephi)
- Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital (Sandy)
- Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)
- Intermountain Health Layton Hospital
- Intermountain Health Logan Regional Hospital
- Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital
- Intermountain Health Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield)
- Intermountain Health Spanish Fork Hospital
- Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)
- Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)
- Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)
- McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)
- Park City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital
- University of Utah Hospital and Clinics (Salt Lake City)
- VA Salt Lake City Healthcare-George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
Vermont
- Copley Hospital (Morrisville)
- Gifford Medical Center (Randolph)
- Mount Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)
- White River Junction VA Medical Center
Virginia
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)
- Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
- Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)
- Lee County Community Hospital (Pennington Gap)
- LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (Blacksburg)
- LewisGale Hospital Pulaski
- Riverside Doctors’ Hospital of Williamsburg
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)
- Salem VA Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)
- Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)
- Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal)
Washington
- Confluence Health Hospital (Wenatchee)
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)
- Island Hospital (Anacortes)
- Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)
- Madigan Army Medical Center (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)
- Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)
- PeaceHealth United General Medical Center (Sedro Woolley)
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)
- Pullman Regional Hospital
- Spokane VA Medical Center
- Swedish Issaquah
- Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)
- University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
- Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
West Virginia
- Beckley VA Medical Center
- Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)
- CAMC Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)
- Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital (Romney)
- Huntington VA Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)
- Martinsburg VA Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center (Morgantown)
- Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)
- St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon
- Valley Health War Memorial Hospital (Berkeley Springs)
- Welch Community Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital (New Martinsville)
Wisconsin
- Amery Hospital and Clinic
- Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics
- Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay)
- Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)
- Aurora Medical Center Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)
- Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh
- Aurora Medical Center-Summit
- Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)
- Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)
- Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)
- Flambeau Hospital (Park Falls)
- Froedtert Community Hospital (New Berlin)
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)
- Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)
- Hudson Hospital
- Madison VA Medical Center
- Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua
- Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System Oakridge (Osseo)
- Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)
- Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)
- Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)
- Milwaukee VA Medical Center
- Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
- Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
- River Falls Area Hospital
- Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)
- Southwest Health Center (Platteville)
- St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)
- Stoughton Hospital
- Tamarack Health Ashland Medical Center
- Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center
- Tomah Memorial Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison)
- UnityPoint Health-Meriter (Madison)
- Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)
- Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)
- Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)
Wyoming
- Cheyenne VA Medical Center
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie)
- Powell Valley Hospital
- St. John’s Medical Center (Jackson)
At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.