765 hospitals patients would highly recommend

Eighteen more hospitals have a five-star recommendation from patients compared to December 2025.

Becker’s has compiled a list of the hospitals patients would recommend in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from CMS.

CMS created 10 HCAHPS star ratings based on publicly reported HCAHPS measures. The patient recommendation star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes if patients would recommend the system to their friends and family. The star rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. The figures are from CMS’ Provider Data Catalog and were released May 13.

Last year, 747 hospitals received a five-star rating for patient recommendation.

Here are the 765 hospitals patients would recommend:

Alabama

Baptist Medical Center East (Montgomery)

Fayette Medical Center

Helen Keller Hospital (Sheffield)

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital (Phenix City)

Lake Martin Community Hospital (Dadeville)

North Baldwin Infirmary (Bay Minette)

Southeast Health Medical Center (Dothan)

University of Alabama Hospital (Birmingham)

Alaska

673rd Medical Group (Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson)

Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau)

Bassett Army Community Hospital (Fort Wainwright)

Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

Arizona

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix (Goodyear)

HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center (Phoenix)

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

The Core Institute Specialty Hospital (Phoenix)

VA Northern Arizona Healthcare System (Prescott)

VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System (Tucson)

White Mountain Regional Medical Center (Springerville)

Arkansas

Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore (Bryant)

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Baptist Memorial Hospital Jonesboro

Fayetteville Arkansas VA Medical Center

Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville)

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas (Rogers)

Piggott Community Hospital

St. Bernard’s Medical Center (Jonesboro)

California

60th Medical Group (Travis Air Force Base)

Adventist Health Howard Memorial (Willits)

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley (Tehachapi)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

California Pacific Medical Center-Mission Bernal (San Francisco)

California Pacific Medical Center-Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Clovis Community Medical Center

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (Monterey)

Community Memorial Hospital-Ventura

El Camino Health (Mountain View)

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (Santa Barbara)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Fontana/Ontario

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Orange County-Anaheim

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Redwood City

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-San Marcos

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Mammoth Hospital (Mammoth Lakes)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mercy Medical Center of Mount Shasta

NMC San Diego

Novato Community Hospital

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

PIH Health Hospital-Whittier

Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (Fortuna)

Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)

San Francisco VA Medical Center

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (San Diego)

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (San Diego)

Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Amador Hospital (Jackson)

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital (Auburn)

Sutter Davis Hospital

Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Tahoe Forest Hospital (Truckee)

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

Colorado

AdventHealth Avista (Louisville)

AdventHealth Littleton

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Aspen Valley Hospital

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Boulder Community Health

Community Hospital (Grand Junction)

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

OrthoColorado Hospital at St Anthony Medical Campus (Lakewood)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

St Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

St Francis Hospital-Interquest (Colorado Springs)

St Mary-Corwin Hospital (Pueblo)

UCHealth Greeley Hospital

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (Aurora)

Vail Health Hospital

Valley View Hospital Association (Glenwood Springs)

Connecticut

John Dempsey Hospital of the University of Connecticut (Farmington)

District of Columbia

Sibley Memorial Hospital

Florida

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach)

Bay Pines VA Medical Center

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel

Cleveland Clinic Hospital (Weston)

Gulf Breeze Hospital

HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

Jupiter Medical Center

Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)

Mease Countryside Hospital (Safety Harbor)

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

Morton Plant North Bay Hospital (New Port Richey)

Orlando VA Medical Center

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (North Venice)

St. Anthony’s Hospital (Saint Petersburg)

Tampa VA Medical Center

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

VA North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System-Gainesville

Georgia

AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth)

Bacon County Hospital (Alma)

Burke Medical Center (Waynesboro)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie)

Dwight Eisenhower Army Medical Center (Fort Gordon)

Evans Memorial Hospital (Claxton)

Higgins General Hospital (Bremen)

Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning)

Morgan Medical Center (Madison)

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin (Dahlonega)

Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

Northside Hospital Forsyth (Cumming)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Newnan)

St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro)

Union General Hospital (Blairsville)

WellStar Paulding Medical Center (Hiram)

WellStar West Georgia Medical Center (LaGrange)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)

Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waimea)

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Idaho

Boise VA Medical Center

Idaho Falls Community Hospital

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (Boise)

St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center (Mountain Home)

St. Luke’s McCall

St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center (Boise)

St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center (Ketchum)

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital

Alton Memorial Hospital

Carle Bromenn Medical Center (Normal)

Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Deaconess Illinois Crossroads (Mount Vernon)

Hammond Henry Hospital (Geneseo)

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (O’Fallon)

Marion Illinois VA Medical Center

Memorial Hospital (Carthage)

Midwest Medical Center (Galena)

Midwestern Region Medical Center (Zion)

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital (Murphysboro)

Taylorville Memorial Hospital

Valley West Community Hospital (Sandwich)

Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)

Indiana

Community Hospital East (Indianapolis)

Community Hospital of Anderson and Madison County

Community Hospital of Bremen

Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)

Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo)

Franciscan Health Mooresville

Franciscan Health Orthopedic Hospital Carmel

Greene County General Hospital (Linton)

Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield)

Hendricks Regional Health (Danville)

Monroe Hospital (Bloomington)

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis)

Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North (Fort Wayne)

Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City)

St Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

The Women’s Hospital (Newburgh)

Unity Physicians Hospital (Mishawaka)

VA North Indiana Healthcare System (Marion)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Burgess Health Center (Onawa)

Cass County Memorial Hospital (Atlantic)

Compass Memorial Healthcare (Marengo)

Iowa City VA Medical Center

Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion

Lakes Regional Healthcare (Spirit Lake)

Mahaska Health Partnership (Oskaloosa)

Mary Greeley Medical Center (Ames)

Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids

Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan)

Orange City Area Health System

Pella Regional Health Center

Sioux Center Health

Spencer Municipal Hospital

St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home (Carroll)

St. Luke’s Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City)

Veterans Memorial Hospital (Waukon)

Waverly Health Center

WinnMed (Decorah)

Kansas

AdventHealth South Overland Park

Ascentist Hospital (Leawood)

Citizens Medical Center (Colby)

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital (Wichita)

Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center (Wichita)

Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit)

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center (Chanute)

NMC Health (Newton)

Pratt Regional Medical Center

Republic County Hospital (Belleville)

Rock Regional Hospital (Derby)

Saint Luke’s South Hospital (Overland Park)

Salina Surgical Hospital

Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center)

Stormont Vail Hospital (Topeka)

Summit Surgical (Hutchinson)

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Via Christi Hospital Wichita St. Teresa

Wichita VA Medical Center

Kentucky

Baptist Health LaGrange

Baptist Health Lexington

Baptist Health Paducah

Baptist Health Richmond

CHI Saint Joseph Berea NF

Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital (Stanford)

Harrison Memorial Hospital (Cynthiana)

Lexington VA Medical Center

Three Rivers Medical Center (Louisa)

Louisiana

Avala (Covington)

Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital (Lake Charles)

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)

Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital (Hammond)

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe

Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital (Raceland)

Ochsner St. Martin Hospital (Breaux Bridge)

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (Lafayette)

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (New Orleans)

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

St. Charles Parish Hospital (Luling)

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center

Woman’s Hospital (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Cary Medical Center (Caribou)

LincolnHealth (Damariscotta)

MaineHealth Stephens Hospital (Norway)

MaineHealth Waldo Hospital (Belfast)

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor)

Northern Light Mercy Hospital (Portland)

Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent)

Redington Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan)

St. Joseph Hospital (Bangor)

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)

Togus VA Medical Center (Augusta)

Maryland

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

Suburban Hospital (Bethesda)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Bethesda)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston)

Emerson Hospital (West Concord)

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs)

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Milford Regional Medical Center

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

North Adams Regional Hospital Corporation

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Bell Hospital (Ishpeming)

Bronson Lakeview Hospital (Paw Paw)

Charlevoix Area Hospital

Chelsea Hospital

Corewell Health Gerber Hospital (Fremont)

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

Hills and Dales General Hospital (Cass City)

Holland Community Hospital

Karmanos Cancer Center (Detroit)

Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus (Shelby)

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s (Grand Rapids)

MyMichigan Medical Center Alma

MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin

MyMichigan Medical Center Midland

MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson (Carson City)

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton (Saint Johns)

UP Health System Portage (Hancock)

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

Chippewa County Hospital (Montevideo)

Community Memorial Hospital (Cloquet)

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (Crosby)

Glacial Ridge Hospital (Glenwood)

Glencoe Regional Health

Hutchinson Health

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation (Fergus Falls)

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Lakewood Health System (Staples)

Maple Grove Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System New Prague

Mayo Clinic Health System St. James

Mayo Clinic Health System-Waseca

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

New Ulm Medical Center

Northfield Hospital

Olmsted Medical Center (Rochester)

Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital (Saint Louis Park)

Perham Health

Ridgeview Medical Center (Waconia)

River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic (St. Peter)

Riverview Hospital (Crookston)

Riverwood Healthcare Center (Aitkin)

United Hospital District (Blue Earth)

Welia Health (Mora)

Mississippi

81st Medical Group (Keesler Air Force Base) (Biloxi)

Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS (Oxford)

King’s Daughters Medical Center-Brookhaven

Merit Health Women’s Hospital (Flowood)

North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore Amory

Tishomingo Health Services (Iuka)

VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System (Biloxi)

Webster General Hospital/Swing Bed (Eupora)

Missouri

Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital (Creve Coeur)

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Columbia MO VA Medical Center

Cox Barton County Hospital (Lamar)

Cox Monett Hospital

Freeman Neosho Hospital

Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington)

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Carthage

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Crystal City)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Progress West Hospital (O’Fallon)

Saint Francis Medical Center (Cape Girardeau)

Saint Luke’s East Hospital (Lee’s Summit)

St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital (St. Louis)

St. Luke’s Hospital (Chesterfield)

St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City

Montana

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby)

Community Hospital of Anaconda

Great Falls Clinic Hospital

Intermountain Health St. Vincent Regional Hospital (Billings)

Livingston Healthcare

Logan Health-Whitefish

Sidney Health Center

St. Patrick Hospital (Missoula)

VA Montana Healthcare System (Fort Harrison)

Nebraska

Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital (O’Neill)

Boone County Health Center (Albion)

Brodstone Healthcare (Superior)

Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln)

CHI Health Nebraska Heart (Lincoln)

Community Medical Center (Falls City)

Kearney Regional Medical Center

Midwest Surgical Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Nebraska Spine Hospital (Omaha)

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

Sidney Regional Medical Center

Thayer County Health Services (Hebron)

The Nebraska Methodist Hospital (Omaha)

Nevada

Carson Valley Health (Gardnerville)

Saint Rose Dominican Hospitals-San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (North Las Vegas)

New Hampshire

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon)

Elliot Hospital (Manchester)

Littleton Regional Healthcare

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

The Memorial Hospital (North Conway)

New London Hospital

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (Dover)

New Jersey

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

Valley Hospital (Paramus)

New Mexico

Lincoln County Medical Center (Ruidoso)

Presbyterian Espanola Hospital

Three Crosses Regional Hospital (Las Cruces)

New York

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton)

Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton)

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York)

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Little Falls Hospital

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)

Syracuse VA Medical Center

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Asheville-Oteen VA Medical Center

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

Chatham Hospital (Siler City)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Durham VA Medical Center

Erlanger Murphy Medical Center

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (Pinehurst)

Highlands Cashiers Hospital

J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport)

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center (Charlotte)

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital (Winston-Salem)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte)

Pardee Hospital Henderson County (Hendersonville)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

Vidant Chowan Hospital (Edenton)

WakeMed, Cary Hospital

North Dakota

Fargo VA Medical Center

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

West River Regional Medical Center (Hettinger)

Ohio

88th Medical Group (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base)

Avita Ontario

Bellevue Hospital

Berger Hospital (Circleville)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (Akron)

Dublin Methodist Hospital

Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Highland District Hospital (Hillsboro)

Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery (Lima)

Kettering Health Miamisburg

Kettering Health Troy

Lodi Community Hospital

Madison Health (London)

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital (Oxford)

Memorial Hospital (Marysville)

Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital (Coldwater)

Mercy Allen Hospital (Oberlin)

Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Soin Medical Center (Beaver Creek)

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

UHHS Memorial Hospital of Geneva

Wooster Community Hospital

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Ada)

Integris Health Edmond Hospital

Lakeside Women’s Hospital (Oklahoma City)

McBride Orthopedic Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Muskogee VA Medical Center

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Spine Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Surgical Hospital (Tulsa)

Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)

Saint Francis Hospital South (Tulsa)

Saint Francis Hospital Vinita

St. John Owasso

Summit Medical Center (Edmond)

Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Oregon

Asante Ashland Community Hospital

Columbia Memorial Hospital (Astoria)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Westside (Hillsboro)

Legacy Silverton Medical Center

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center (Springfield)

Peace Harbor Medical Center (Florence)

Portland VA Medical Center

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Providence Medford Medical Center

Providence Newberg Medical Center

Providence Portland Medical Center

Providence Seaside Hospital

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend (Springfield)

St. Charles Medical Center-Bend

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

AHN Emerus Westmoreland (Greensburg)

AHN Wexford Hospital

Bryn Mawr Hospital

Canonsburg General Hospital

Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Conemaugh Miners Medical Center (Hastings)

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Doylestown Hospital

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (Orwigsburg)

Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital

Hospital of University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (Altoona)

Lebanon VA Medical Center

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie

Magee Women’s Hospital of UPMC Health System (Pittsburgh)

Main Line Hospital Lankenau (Wynnewood)

Milton S Hershey Medical Center

OSS Orthopaedic Hospital (York)

Paoli Hospital

Penn Highlands Tyrone

Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center (Enola)

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon Campus (Lehighton)

St. Luke’s Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus (Quakertown)

St. Luke’s Miners Memorial Hospital (Coaldale)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Titusville Area Hospital

UPMC Lititz

UPMC Muncy

UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)

WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg)

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital

Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center

Rhode Island

South County Hospital (Wakefield)

South Carolina

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

Charleston VA Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia)

McLeod Loris Hospital

Mount Pleasant Hospital

Newberry County Memorial Hospital

Pelham Medical Center (Greer)

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital (Spartanburg)

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital (Greenville)

Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Roper St. Francis Hospital-Berkeley (Summerville)

St. Francis-Downtown (Greenville)

South Dakota

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Black Hills Surgical Hospital (Rapid City)

Brookings Health System

Dunes Surgical Hospital (Dakota Dunes)

Monument Health Spearfish Hospital

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls)

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Sioux Falls VA Medical Center

VA Black Hills Healthcare System (Fort Meade)

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County (Huntingdon)

Franklin Woods Community Hospital (Johnson City)

Highpoint Health-Riverview With Ascension Saint Thomas (Carthage)

Maury Regional Hospital (Columbia)

Memorial Healthcare System (Chattanooga)

Mountain Home VA Medical Center

Saint Thomas Hospital for Spinal Surgery (Nashville)

Unity Medical Center (Manchester)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

West Tennessee Healthcare Milan Hospital

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)

Texas

Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks (San Antonio)

Baylor Scott and White Heart and Vascular Hospital-Dallas

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest (Waco)

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center McKinney

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Pflugerville

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Plano

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-College Station (College Station)

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Frisco

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Marble Falls

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Round Rock

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Waxahachie

Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Arlington)

Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (Tyler)

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano

Brooke Army Medical Center (Fort Sam Houston)

Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville

Coryell Memorial Hospital (Gatesville)

Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas (Austin)

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Nassau Bay)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital (Sugar Land)

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital

Legent Orthopedic + Spine (San Antonio)

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Memorial Hermann Houston Physicians Hospital (Webster)

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center

Methodist Richardson Medical Center

North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)

The Physicians Centre (Bryan)

Quail Creek Surgical Hospital (Amarillo)

South Texas Spine and Surgical Hospital (San Antonio)

St. Luke’s Hospital at the Vintage (Houston)

St. Luke’s The Woodlands Hospital

Temple VA Medical Center

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery Plan (Plano)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest (Fort Worth)

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville (Stephenville)

Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington

Texas Health Hospital Frisco

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Texas Institute for Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedic Hospital (Houston)

The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

TOPS Surgical Specialty Hospital (Houston)

University Medical Center (Lubbock)

UT Health East Texas Pittsburg Hospital

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

UT of Texas Southwestern University Hospital-William P. Clements Jr. (Dallas)

VA Amarillo Healthcare System

William Beaumont AMG (El Paso)

Utah

American Fork Hospital

Brigham City Community Hospital

Cache Valley Hospital (North Logan)

Cedar City Hospital

Central Valley Medical Center-Critical Access Hospital (Nephi)

Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital (Sandy)

Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital (Heber City)

Intermountain Health Layton Hospital

Intermountain Health Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health Riverton Hospital

Intermountain Health Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield)

Intermountain Health Spanish Fork Hospital

Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital (Provo)

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden)

Park City Hospital

St. George Regional Hospital

University of Utah Hospital and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

VA Salt Lake City Healthcare-George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

Vermont

Copley Hospital (Morrisville)

Gifford Medical Center (Randolph)

Mount Ascutney Hospital (Windsor)

White River Junction VA Medical Center

Virginia

Carilion Giles Community Hospital (Pearisburg)

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Lee County Community Hospital (Pennington Gap)

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery (Blacksburg)

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

Riverside Doctors’ Hospital of Williamsburg

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (Gloucester)

Salem VA Medical Center

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville)

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington)

Warren Memorial Hospital (Front Royal)

Washington

Confluence Health Hospital (Wenatchee)

EvergreenHealth Medical Center (Kirkland)

Island Hospital (Anacortes)

Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Madigan Army Medical Center (Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

PeaceHealth United General Medical Center (Sedro Woolley)

Prosser Memorial Hospital

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

Pullman Regional Hospital

Spokane VA Medical Center

Swedish Issaquah

Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston)

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

West Virginia

Beckley VA Medical Center

Boone Memorial Hospital (Madison)

CAMC Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill)

Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Hampshire Memorial Hospital (Romney)

Huntington VA Medical Center

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Mon Health Medical Center (Morgantown)

Potomac Valley Hospital (Keyser)

St. Joseph’s Hospital of Buckhannon

Valley Health War Memorial Hospital (Berkeley Springs)

Welch Community Hospital

Wetzel County Hospital (New Martinsville)

Wisconsin

Amery Hospital and Clinic

Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics

Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Aurora Medical Center (Grafton)

Aurora Medical Center Kenosha

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County (Two Rivers)

Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh

Aurora Medical Center-Summit

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls)

Columbus Community Hospital

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie du Chien)

Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay)

Flambeau Hospital (Park Falls)

Froedtert Community Hospital (New Berlin)

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse)

Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)

Hudson Hospital

Madison VA Medical Center

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua

Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System Oakridge (Osseo)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Medical Center (La Crosse)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland (Barron)

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Milwaukee VA Medical Center

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

River Falls Area Hospital

Sauk Prairie Hospital (Prairie du Sac)

Southwest Health Center (Platteville)

St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)

Stoughton Hospital

Tamarack Health Ashland Medical Center

Tamarack Health Hayward Medical Center

Tomah Memorial Hospital

University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority (Madison)

UnityPoint Health-Meriter (Madison)

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Vernon Memorial Hospital (Viroqua)

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

Wyoming

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie)

Powell Valley Hospital

St. John’s Medical Center (Jackson)

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.