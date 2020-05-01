20 top critical access hospitals
The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently released its annual list of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the U.S.
The 2020 list was determined by results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. The 20 hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's list of 100 top critical access hospitals, which was released earlier this year.
Here are the top 20 critical access hospitals, listed by state:
Colorado
Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)
Kansas
Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)
Gove County Medical Center (Quinter)
Kingman Community Hospital
Osborne County Memorial Hospital
Sabetha Community Hospital
Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Health System-St. James
Nebraska
Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)
Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)
New Mexico
Miners' Colfax Medical Center (Raton)
North Carolina
Transylvania Regional Hospital (Brevard)
North Dakota
CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington
Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Sanford Mayville Medical Center
Oregon
Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)
South Dakota
Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller)
Wisconsin
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)
ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca
Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)
Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)
More articles on rankings and ratings:
COVID-19 vulnerability: A state-by-state analysis
10 best, worst states for children's healthcare
5 states with the highest, lowest public healthcare spending per capita
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.