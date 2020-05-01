20 top critical access hospitals

The Chartis Center for Rural Health recently released its annual list of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the U.S.

The 2020 list was determined by results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight pillars of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. The 20 hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health's list of 100 top critical access hospitals, which was released earlier this year.

Here are the top 20 critical access hospitals, listed by state:

Colorado

Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte)

Kansas

Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center)

Gove County Medical Center (Quinter)

Kingman Community Hospital

Osborne County Memorial Hospital

Sabetha Community Hospital

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System-St. James

Nebraska

Brodstone Memorial Hospital (Superior)

Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul)

New Mexico

Miners' Colfax Medical Center (Raton)

North Carolina

Transylvania Regional Hospital (Brevard)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington

Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Sanford Mayville Medical Center

Oregon

Wallowa Memorial Hospital (Enterprise)

South Dakota

Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital (Miller)

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

Upland Hills Health (Dodgeville)

Westfields Hospital and Clinic (New Richmond)

