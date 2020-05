Where are the 32 'straight-A' Leapfrog hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades May 1, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance.

Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety performance twice annually since spring 2012. These 32 hospitals have maintained the highest possible grade 17 consecutive times, including the most recent update.

Here is a list of Leapfrog's "straight-A" hospitals broken down by state:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Georgia

AdventHealth Gordon (Calhoun)

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)

Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital (Commerce Township)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

New Jersey

Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Texas

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

