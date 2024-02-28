Highest-paying healthcare jobs by education level, ranked

Healthcare jobs examined in one recent analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics and census data vary by pay and educational requirement.

The finding is from Tebra, a digital healthcare platform resulting from the merger between Kareo and PatientPop, which used census data and the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data on healthcare occupations in the U.S. to rank 46 healthcare jobs. Rankings are based on median pay from 2022; 10-year job outlook, expected job growth in percentage; employment per 10,000 workers; and 2022-23 search volume per capita to determine the most sought-after roles.

Among the 46 jobs, here are the top-paying ones by education level needed for entry-level employment, according to the analysis:

High school diploma or equivalent

Opticians: $39,610

Pharmacy technicians: $37,790

Nursing assistants and orderlies: $35,740

Postsecondary non-degree award

Surgical assistants and technologists: $56,350

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: $54,620

Massage therapists: $49,860

Associate degree

Radiation therapists: $89,530

Nuclear medicine technologists: $85,300

Dental hygienists: $81,400

Bachelor's degree

Medical dosimetrists: $128,970

Registered nurses: $81,220

Occupational health and safety specialists and technicians: $75,240

Master's degree

Physician assistants: $126,010

Advanced practice registered nurses: $125,900

Occupational therapists: $93,180

Doctoral or professional degree

Physicians and surgeons: $229,300

Dentists: $159,530

Podiatrists: $148,720