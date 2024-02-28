Highest-paying healthcare jobs by education level, ranked

Healthcare jobs examined in one recent analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics and census data vary by pay and educational requirement.
The finding is from Tebra, a digital healthcare platform resulting from the merger between Kareo and PatientPop, which used census data and the 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data on healthcare occupations in the U.S. to rank 46 healthcare jobs. Rankings are based on median pay from 2022; 10-year job outlook, expected job growth in percentage; employment per 10,000 workers; and 2022-23 search volume per capita to determine the most sought-after roles.
Among the 46 jobs, here are the top-paying ones by education level needed for entry-level employment, according to the analysis:
High school diploma or equivalent
Opticians: $39,610
Pharmacy technicians: $37,790
Nursing assistants and orderlies: $35,740
Postsecondary non-degree award
Surgical assistants and technologists: $56,350
Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: $54,620
Massage therapists: $49,860
Associate degree
Radiation therapists: $89,530
Nuclear medicine technologists: $85,300
Dental hygienists: $81,400
Bachelor's degree
Medical dosimetrists: $128,970
Registered nurses: $81,220
Occupational health and safety specialists and technicians: $75,240
Master's degree
Physician assistants: $126,010
Advanced practice registered nurses: $125,900
Occupational therapists: $93,180
Doctoral or professional degree
Physicians and surgeons: $229,300
Dentists: $159,530
Podiatrists: $148,720