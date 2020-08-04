Google's state-by-state prediction of hospitalizations, Aug. 1-14
Google Cloud AI and Harvard partnered to develop a predictive dashboard that projects COVID-19 data at the state and county level over a 14-day period.
The historical data for confirmed cases and deaths used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here are the state-by-state projections for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 1 to 14.
Texas: 8,730
Florida: 8,305
California: 7,995
Georgia: 3,618
Arizona: 2,295
Alabama: 2,202
South Carolina: 2,202
Tennessee: 1,543
Mississippi: 1,519
Virginia: 1,495
Illinois: 1,439
Missouri: 1,378
Nevada: 1,372
North Carolina: 1,242
Ohio: 1,212
Indiana: 1,066
Michigan: 1,005
Oklahoma: 878
Kentucky: 840
New Jersey: 809
Pennsylvania: 792
New York: 745
Maryland: 688
Arkansas: 572
Washington: 567
Massachusetts: 473
Kansas: 444
Colorado: 386
Minnesota: 364
Idaho: 351
Wisconsin: 345
Oregon: 311
Iowa: 289
Utah: 272
Connecticut: 242
New Mexico: 223
Nebraska: 156
West Virginia: 136
Montana: 117
Alaska: 88
Hawaii: 88
Rhode Island: 85
District of Columbia: 84
Delaware: 82
North Dakota: 64
South Dakota: 52
Wyoming: 24
New Hampshire: 24
Vermont: 18
Maine: 18
