Google's state-by-state prediction of hospitalizations, Aug. 1-14

Google Cloud AI and Harvard partnered to develop a predictive dashboard that projects COVID-19 data at the state and county level over a 14-day period.



The historical data for confirmed cases and deaths used to develop this model primarily comes from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Here are the state-by-state projections for the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 1 to 14.



Texas: 8,730

Florida: 8,305

California: 7,995

Georgia: 3,618

Arizona: 2,295

Alabama: 2,202

South Carolina: 2,202

Tennessee: 1,543

Mississippi: 1,519

Virginia: 1,495

Illinois: 1,439

Missouri: 1,378

Nevada: 1,372

North Carolina: 1,242

Ohio: 1,212

Indiana: 1,066

Michigan: 1,005

Oklahoma: 878

Kentucky: 840

New Jersey: 809

Pennsylvania: 792

New York: 745

Maryland: 688

Arkansas: 572

Washington: 567

Massachusetts: 473

Kansas: 444

Colorado: 386

Minnesota: 364

Idaho: 351

Wisconsin: 345

Oregon: 311

Iowa: 289

Utah: 272

Connecticut: 242

New Mexico: 223

Nebraska: 156

West Virginia: 136

Montana: 117

Alaska: 88

Hawaii: 88

Rhode Island: 85

District of Columbia: 84

Delaware: 82

North Dakota: 64

South Dakota: 52

Wyoming: 24

New Hampshire: 24

Vermont: 18

Maine: 18



