GHX awards 25 medium health systems for supply chain work

Twenty-five medium health systems and hospitals were awarded Global Healthcare Exchange's inaugural supply chain distinction award.

GHX ranked U.S. hospitals by "perfect order" metrics, or their percentage of purchase order lines "that are touchless and completely automated, from purchase through payment," the organization said March 5. The organization also awarded 25 small and 25 large hospitals and systems.

GHX also launched a perfect order dashboard to feature performance metrics and rankings each month.

The 25 winners:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.)

Children's of Alabama (Birmingham)

Eisenhower Health (Rancho Mirage, Calif.)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas)

Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.Va.)

MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)

Parkland Health (Dallas)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.)

Seattle Children's

The Queen's Health System (Honolulu)

TMC Health (Tucson, Ariz.)

TriHealth (Cincinnati)

UC Health Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo, Colo.)

UC Irvine (Calif.) Health

UK King's Daughters Medical Center (Ashland, Ky.)

United Health Services (Binghamton, N.Y.)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

UW Health-Northern Illinois region (Rockford)

Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.)

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital & Trauma Center