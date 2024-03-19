Cities with the highest, lowest salaries needed to live comfortably

Some of the most affordable cities are located in Texas and Ohio, while some of the least affordable are in California, Arizona and Minnesota, according to a March 7 analysis from SmartAsset.
The financial services company used MIT's living wage calculator to determine the basic cost of living — including housing, food, transportation and income taxes — for a single individual with no kids and for two working adults with two children in 99 U.S. cities. It then applied these costs to a 50/30/20 budget to determine a "comfortable" salary, assuming 50% of income would be spent on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.
Here are the cities with the lowest and highest salaries required to live comfortably, for both single adults and families, per the analysis:
Cities with the lowest salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably:
1. Houston — $75,088
2. El Paso , Texas — $75,254
3. Lubbock, Texas — $75,379
4. Toledo, Ohio — $77,501
5. Laredo, Texas — $78,458
6. Milwaukee — $79,664
7. Lexington, Ky. — $79,997
8. Tulsa, Okla. — $81,078
9. Wichita, Kan. — $81,203
10. Cleveland — $81,786
11 (tie). New Orleans — $$81,869
11 (tie). Denver — $81,869
11 (tie). Winston-Salem, N.C. — $81,869
14. Lincoln, Neb. — $82,077
15. Cincinnati — $82,243
16. Corpus Christi, Texas — $82,493
17 (tie). Oklahoma City, Okla. — $82,659
17 (tie). Spokane, Wash. — $82,659
19. Albuquerque, N.M. — $83,283
20. Tucson, Ariz. — $83,699
21. Fort Wayne, Ind. — $84,032
22. Detroit — $84,947
23. Baltimore — $89,989
24. Indianapolis — $85,030
25. San Antonio — $85,072
Cities with the lowest salary needed for two working adults with two kids to live comfortably:
1. Houston — $175,219
2. Laredo, Texas — $179,046
3. El Paso, Texas — $180,461
4. Lubbock, Texas — $181,043
5. Wichita, Kan. — $186,784
6. New Orleans — $191,942
7. Corpus Christi, Texas — $192,275
8. Memphis, Tenn. — $194,106
9. Denver — $194,605
10. Winston-Salem, N.C. — $194,605
11. Lexington, Ky. — $196,102
12. Tulsa, Okla. — $199,430
13. Fort Wayne, Ind. — $200,262
14. Norfolk, Va. — $200,595
15. San Antonio — $200,762
16. Oklahoma City, Okla. — $201,594
17. Louisville, Ky. — $201,926
18. Greensboro, N.C. — $203,674
19. Port St. Lucie, Fla. — $205,587
20. Indianapolis — $206,003
21. Albuquerque, N.M. — $207,251
22 (tie). Dallas — $208,000
22 (tie). Plano, Texas — $208,000
22 (tie). Irving, Texas — $208,000
22 (tie). Garland, Texas — $208,000
Cities with the highest salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably:
1. New York City — $138,570
2. San Jose, Calif. — $136,739
3 (tie). Santa Ana, Calif. — $126,797
3 (tie). Irvine, Calif. — $126,797
5. Boston — $124,966
6 (tie). Chula Vista, Calif. — $122,803
6 (tie). San Diego — $122,803
8. San Francisco — $119,558
9. Seattle — $119,392
10. Oakland, Calif. — $118,768
11. Arlington, Va. — $117,686
12 (tie). Jersey City, N.J. — $116,646
12 (tie). Newark, N.J. — $116,646
14 (tie). Anaheim, Calif. — $114,691
14 (tie). Long Beach, Calif. — $114,691
16. Honolulu — $111,904
17. Los Angeles — $110,781
18. Aurora, Colo. — $110,115
19. Portland, Ore. — $110,032
20. Riverside, Calif. — $109,408
21. Atlanta — $107,453
22. Sacramento, Calif. — $104,790
23 (tie). Glendale, Ariz. — $102,752
23 (tie). Gilbert Town, Ariz. — $102,752
23 (tie). Raleigh, N.C. — $102,752
Cities with the highest salary needed for two working adults with two kids to live comfortably:
1. San Francisco — $339,123
2. San Jose, Calif. — $334,547
3. Boston — $319,738
4. Arlington, Va. — $318,573
5. New York City — $318,406
6. Oakland, Calif. — $316,243
7. Honolulu — $299,520
8 (tie). Santa Ana, Calif. — $291,450
8 (tie). Irving, Calif. — $291,450
10. Portland, Ore. — $289,786
11 (tie). Chula Vista, Calif. — $289,453
11 (tie). San Diego — $289,453
13 (tie). Jersey City, N.J. — $285,043
13 (tie). Newark, N.J. — $285,043
15. Seattle — $283,712
16. Aurora, Colo. — $280,467
17 (tie). Anaheim, Calif. — $280,218
17 (tie). Long Beach, Calif. — $280,218
19. Los Angeles — $276,557
20. Washington, D.C. — $275,642
21. Minneapolis — $261,914
22. St. Paul, Minn. — $256,589
23. Sacramento, Calif. — $253,344
24. Colorado Springs, Colo. — $253,011
25. Riverside, Calif. — $250,682
