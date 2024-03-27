5 most expensive, most affordable states for healthcare

North Carolina is the most expensive state for healthcare, and Hawaii is the most affordable, according to one new analysis.

The analysis is from Forbes Advisor, which used data from KFF, the CDC and Mental Health America to compare all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across nine metrics. Metrics ranged from average annual premium for employees with single coverage through employer-provided health insurance to percentage of children whose families struggled to pay for their child's medical bills in the past 12 months.

States were then ranked by their score from 0 to 100, with 100 being most expensive. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the five most expensive states for healthcare alongside their score, according to the analysis:

1. North Carolina: 100

2. South Dakota: 93.41

3. Nebraska: 93.09

4. Florida: 92.50

5. Texas: 91.38

Here are the five most affordable states for healthcare alongside their score, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii: 0

2. Michigan: 6.37

3. Washington: 11.51

4. California: 32.13

5. Massachusetts: 32.96







