47 most responsible healthcare companies: Newsweek

Merck took the top spot in Newsweek's fifth annual list of "America's Most Responsible Companies."

The 2024 edition, published Dec. 6 by Newsweek Statista, recognizes 600 companies, narrowed down from 2,000 of the largest companies by revenue that the initial analysis focused on.

The ranking "focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of corporate social responsibility: Environment, social and corporate governance," according to the methodology. Across each of the three pillars, more than 30 key performance indicators were considered, in addition to the results from a corporate social responsibility reputation survey of 17,000 U.S. residents. Companies received a score for each of the three pillars, which are factored into overall scores.

Merck earned an overall score of 92 out of 100, placing it in the top spot on the ranking.

Forty-seven healthcare and life sciences companies earned a spot and are listed below with their overall rank:

1: Merck & Co

9: Illumina

10: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

15: Abbvie

17: Agilent Technologies

51: Zoetis

61: Thermo Fisher Scientific

68: Abbott Laboratories

71: Waters

81: Labcorp

94: Organon & Co.

96: Baxter International

108: Danher

110: ResMed

111: AMN Healthcare Services

120: UnitedHealth Group

167: IDExX Laboratories

174: Intuitive

183: Catalent

213: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

216: Edwards Lifesciences

249: Pfizer

263: Charles River Laboratories

274: West Pharmaceutical Services

278: QuidelOrtho

280: United Therapeutics

294: Merit Medical Systems

296: Exact Sciences

304: Phibro Animal Health

305: Quest Diagnostics

345: Hologic

349: PerkinElmer

361: Elanco Animal Health

368: GE HealthCare Technologies

376: Alnylam

377: Amgen

391: Seagen

422: Amedisys

423: Henry Schein

428: Avanos Medical

445: Insulet Corp.

503: Dexcom

512: Haemonetics

534: Entegris

561: Cooper Companies

573: Varex Imaging

599: Novanta