47 most responsible healthcare companies: Newsweek

Merck took the top spot in Newsweek's fifth annual list of "America's Most Responsible Companies."
The 2024 edition, published Dec. 6 by Newsweek Statista, recognizes 600 companies, narrowed down from 2,000 of the largest companies by revenue that the initial analysis focused on.
The ranking "focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of corporate social responsibility: Environment, social and corporate governance," according to the methodology. Across each of the three pillars, more than 30 key performance indicators were considered, in addition to the results from a corporate social responsibility reputation survey of 17,000 U.S. residents. Companies received a score for each of the three pillars, which are factored into overall scores.
Merck earned an overall score of 92 out of 100, placing it in the top spot on the ranking.
Forty-seven healthcare and life sciences companies earned a spot and are listed below with their overall rank:
1: Merck & Co
9: Illumina
10: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
15: Abbvie
17: Agilent Technologies
51: Zoetis
61: Thermo Fisher Scientific
68: Abbott Laboratories
71: Waters
81: Labcorp
94: Organon & Co.
96: Baxter International
108: Danher
110: ResMed
111: AMN Healthcare Services
120: UnitedHealth Group
167: IDExX Laboratories
174: Intuitive
183: Catalent
213: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
216: Edwards Lifesciences
249: Pfizer
263: Charles River Laboratories
274: West Pharmaceutical Services
278: QuidelOrtho
280: United Therapeutics
294: Merit Medical Systems
296: Exact Sciences
304: Phibro Animal Health
305: Quest Diagnostics
345: Hologic
349: PerkinElmer
361: Elanco Animal Health
368: GE HealthCare Technologies
376: Alnylam
377: Amgen
391: Seagen
422: Amedisys
423: Henry Schein
428: Avanos Medical
445: Insulet Corp.
503: Dexcom
512: Haemonetics
534: Entegris
561: Cooper Companies
573: Varex Imaging
599: Novanta