23 US areas hit hardest by inflation

Historic levels of inflation have driven up costs of medical supplies and providing care for hospitals across the U.S. more and more since 2021 when it jumped to a record 7%. A new analysis from WalletHub reveals the cities that have seen the sharpest inflation climbs overall.

To determine how cities rank related to inflationary impact, WalletHub analyzed 23 metropolitan statistical areas, defined as having one urban area of 50,000 or more residents. They looked at how the consumer price index changed in the most recent month compared to two months prior in each area, as well as comparing the latest month to one year prior for a longer-term picture. Then a weighted average was determined using these two economic metrics to rank the 23 locations.

The 23 metropolitan statistical areas with the highest rates of inflation are:

1. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Fla.





2. Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington, Texas





3. St. Louis, Mo.





4. Seattle, Tacoma, and Bellevue, Wash.





5. Philadelphia and Wilmington, Pa., Camden, N.J., as well as Delaware and Maryland





6. Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim, Calif.





7. Chicago, Naperville, and Elgin, Ill., as well as Indiana and Wisconsin *tied





7. Baltimore, Columbia, and Towson, Md. *tied





9. Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell, Ga.





10. Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land, Texas





11. San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward, Calif.





12. New York City, Newark and Jersey City, N.J.

13. Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, Fla. *tied





13. Honolulu, Hawaii *tied





15. San Diego, Carlsbad, Calif. *tied





15. Washington, D.C., Arlington, and Alexandria Va., and West Virginia *tied





17. Phoenix, Mesa, and Scottsdale, Ariz.





18. Boston and Cambridge, Newton, Mass., and New Hampshire





19. Denver, Aurora, and Lakewood, Colo.





20. Detroit, Warren, and Dearborn, Mich.





21. Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Bloomington, Minn.





22. Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ontario, Calif.





23. Anchorage, Alaska