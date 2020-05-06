14 healthcare companies on list of most valuable brands in world
Fourteen healthcare brands were recognized as among the most valuable in the world by Brand Finance, a branded business valuation consultancy.
For its Global 500 ranking for 2020, Brand Finance calculated the value of brands using a valuation method that is compliant with industry standards. The methodology involves estimating the likely future revenues that are attributable to a brand.
Here are the 14 healthcare companies that made the list and their corresponding rank out of 500:
53. UnitedHealthcare
107. Anthem
146. Humana
153. Optum
191. Medtronic
212. HCA Healthcare
228. Aetna
258. Cigna
333. Fresenius
382. Centene Corp.
419. Express Scripts
443. McKesson
483. HealthNet
487. BD
More articles on rankings and ratings:
20 top critical access hospitals
Where are the 32 'straight-A' Leapfrog hospitals?
People per hospital bed, by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.