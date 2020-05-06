14 healthcare companies on list of most valuable brands in world

Fourteen healthcare brands were recognized as among the most valuable in the world by Brand Finance, a branded business valuation consultancy.

For its Global 500 ranking for 2020, Brand Finance calculated the value of brands using a valuation method that is compliant with industry standards. The methodology involves estimating the likely future revenues that are attributable to a brand.

Here are the 14 healthcare companies that made the list and their corresponding rank out of 500:

53. UnitedHealthcare

107. Anthem

146. Humana

153. Optum

191. Medtronic

212. HCA Healthcare

228. Aetna

258. Cigna

333. Fresenius

382. Centene Corp.

419. Express Scripts

443. McKesson

483. HealthNet

487. BD



