10 safest states for schools to reopen

Students across the country are having different educational experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic — some are doing all in-person schooling, some are doing learning online and others are doing a hybrid of the two.

Vermont is the safest state to resume full-time in-person schooling and Mississippi is the least safe, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states that are safest for reopening schools, analysts compared the 50 states across 15 metrics, ranging from number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children to the ratios of students to school nurses. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 safest states for schools to reopen, according to the analysis:

1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Pennsylvania

4. Massachusetts

5. New Hampshire

6. Rhode Island

7. Ohio

8. New Jersey

9. Connecticut

10. Nebraska

Here are the 10 states where it's least safe to reopen schools, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. South Carolina

3. Arkansas

4. Arizona

5. Nevada

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Utah

9. Louisiana

10. Florida



