10 most trustworthy health systems: Newsweek

Ten hospitals and health systems have been named among Newsweek's most trustworthy.

The publication collaborated with Statista on the ranking, now in its third year. All U.S.-headquartered companies with a revenue over $500 million were included in the study, which began with an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents. Participants were asked to rate companies they know across three "touchpoints": customer, investor and employee trust. In total, 97,000 evaluations were gathered. A social listening analysis was conducted for each company that gained enough evaluations. Each eligible company was researched in "various media segments of the internet" and evaluated on positive, neutral and negative mentions; more than 532,000 were gathered. Any companies involved in recent lawsuits or scandals were excluded.

The 700 companies with the highest scores were included in Newsweek's list, including 37 in the "healthcare and life sciences" industry.

Below, Becker's has isolated the hospitals and health systems honored by Newsweek. Each is listed alongside its ranking out of 37 healthcare and life sciences companies.

2. Bryan Health (Lincoln, Neb.)

5. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

8. Baptist Health (Louisville, Ky.)

12. Banner Health (Phoenix)

14. Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.)

16. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

17. National Healthcare (Murfressboro, Tenn.)

18. Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.)

25. Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

29. Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

View the full ranking, including pharmaceutical, health services and health technology platforms, here.