10 most, least competitive states for internships

California is the most competitive state for interns, and Wyoming is the least competitive, according to one new analysis.

The analysis is from Resume.io, which examined job listings for internship positions advertised on LinkedIn Jobs for the top 100 most populous U.S. cities to explore the competition and availability of internships at a state, city and industry level. Rankings of most and least competitive states for internships were based on the average number of daily applicants per internship in each location. Data used was current as of January 2024.

The 10 most competitive states for internships, according to the analysis:

1. California: 16.80

2. Texas: 11.02

3. Massachusetts: 7.07

4. Illinois: 6.49

5. Georgia: 5.83

6. Washington: 5.76

7. Florida: 5.15

8. Wisconsin: 4.94

9. New York: 4.91

10. Connecticut: 4.49

The 10 least competitive states for internships, according to the analysis:

1. Wyoming: 0.31

2. West Virginia: 0.45

3. Montana: 0.51

4. South Dakota: 0.68

5. Idaho: 0.74

6. Delaware: 0.85

7. North Dakota: 0.89

8. Alaska: 0.91

9. Maine: 0.94

10. Mississippi: 0.98







