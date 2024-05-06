10 best, worst states for mental healthcare

Five of the top 10 best states for mental healthcare are in the Northeast, and six of the top 10 worst states for mental healthcare are in the South, according to a new Forbes Advisoranalysis.

To determine the best and worst states for mental healthcare, Forbes Advisor used data from the Census Bureau and Mental Health America to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia across seven metrics. Metrics ranged from the percentage of adults with a mental illness who do not receive treatment to the number of mental health treatment centers per 10,000 businesses. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best states in the U.S. for mental healthcare, along with their score out of 100, according to the study:

1. Vermont: 0

2. Montana: 2.17

3. Illinois: 3.55

3. Connecticut: 6.96

4. Kentucky: 8.78

5. Rhode Island: 12.11

6. Pennsylvania: 12.34

7. Massachusetts: 13.14

8. Wisconsin: 14.01

9. District of Columbia: 14.96

10. Washington: 18.73

Here are the worst states in the U.S. for mental healthcare, along with their score out of 100, according to the study:

1. Texas: 100

2. Georgia: 91.76

3. Alabama: 87.6

4. Florida: 83

5. Mississippi: 63.62

6. Arizona: 63.58

7. Indiana: 62.94

8. South Carolina: 62.76

9. Kansas: 54.74

10. Colorado: 54.38







