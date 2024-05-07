10 best, worst entry-level jobs

Engineer I is the best entry-level job, and welder I is the worst, according to an analysis released May 7 by Wallethub.

To determine the best and worst first-timer jobs, the financial services company evaluated immediate opportunity, growth potential and job hazards at 108 entry-level occupations using 12 metrics. Metrics ranged from the average starting salary to the typicality of working more than 40 hours per week. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Here are the 10 best entry-level jobs, per the ranking:

1. Engineer I

2. Environment, health and safety engineer I

3. Certified nursing assistant - nursing home salaries

4. Software engineer I

5. Safety representative I

6. Hardware engineer I

7. Safety technician I

8. Electronics engineer I

9. Systems engineer I

10. Operations research analyst I

Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs, per the ranking:

1. Welder I

2. Boilermaker I

3. Benefits administrator I

4. Mechanical drafter I

5. Emergency dispatcher

6. Floor assembler I

7. Automotive mechanic I

8. Tool and die maker I

9. Architectural drafter I

10. Aircraft painter I