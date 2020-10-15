Washington state's top public health leader to step down

Washington state's top public health official, Kathy Lofy, MD, is leaving her role at the end of the year, reports The Seattle Times.

Dr. Lofy has served as Washington's health officer for nearly seven years and helps lead the state's COVID-19 response.

"I'm not moving on for any reason besides it's the right time for me personally," she said during an Oct. 14 media briefing, according to The Seattle Times. Dr. Loft said she plans to take a brief hiatus from her career to focus on her health and loved ones.

Before joining the health department in 2002, Dr. Lofy practiced as a pediatrician.

A search for her replacement will start in November, according to state Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiesman.

