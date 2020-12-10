US sees most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day; FDA panel to vote on Pfizer vaccine today — 5 updates

The U.S. set a new daily COVID-19 death record Dec. 9, reporting more than 3,000 deaths, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

This figure surpasses the previous record of 2,733 daily deaths set Dec. 2.

Four more updates:

1. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to yet another high. As of Dec. 9, 106,688 people were hospitalized in the U.S. and 20,922 were in intensive care, according to COVID Tracking Project data.

2. An FDA advisory panel will decide whether to recommend the FDA grants Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization after a day-long hearing Dec. 10. If the panel recommends approval, which is likely, Pfizer's vaccine could receive emergency approval within several days, according to The Wall Street Journal.

3. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will donate an additional $250 million to global pandemic response efforts, the organization said Dec. 9. The funds will support efforts to develop tests, treatments and vaccines that are easier to scale and distribute globally.

4. Johnson & Johnson has cut the size of its vaccine trial due to COVID-19's prevalence in the U.S., reports CNBC. The phase 3 trial will now aim to enroll 40,000 participants, instead of 60,000.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 15,393,571

Deaths: 289,451

Recovered: 5,891,885

Counts reflect data available as of 8:50 a.m. CST Dec. 10.

