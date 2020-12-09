Protests prompt sudden end of Idaho public health meeting

Boise, Idaho Mayor Lauren McLean and the local police department halted a public health meeting Dec. 8 due to public safety concerns as protestors gathered outside the Central District Health building and health officials' homes, USA Today reports.

Board members were expected to vote on a four-countywide mask mandate after hearing from local healthcare leaders, but were unable to finish the meeting.

The protests were partially organized by anti-mask and anti-vaccination groups, according to USA Today.

The meeting was set after local hospitals warned that they may have to implement crisis standards of care, a measure that would allow for care rationing based on patients' chances of survival, by the end of the month.

