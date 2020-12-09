Montana, Alabama hospitals recognized for postpartum mental healthcare

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality recognized Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Pack Health Dec. 8 with $50,000 as winners of its challenge competition to improve rural postpartum mental health.

St. Peter's was recognized for its program proposal to connect at-risk women with the appropriate care and resources early in their pregnancy by screening for alcohol, substance use, depression, anxiety and other social determinants of health.

Pack Health built off of an existing digital health coaching platform to create a program that combines person-to-person engagement with a health adviser as well as digital delivery of evidence-based content. Content is delivered via text, email or mobile application based on participants' access and preference.

AHRQ also awarded $25,000 to three other competitors for existing program success stories. The success story winners are the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program, Flathead County, Mont.-based Postpartum Resource Group and The Art Heals: Wellness Workshops for Postpartum Women, an Oregon-based program.

To learn more about the challenge, click here.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Dec. 9

RWJBarnabas Health opens food hubs in New Jersey to alleviate food insecurity

23 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Dec. 9

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.