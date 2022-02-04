US COVID-19 deaths up, but may be slowing: 9 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths ticked up slightly this week after jumping 25 percent the week prior, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Feb. 4.

Nine things to know:

Deaths

1. The current seven-day death average is 2,404, up 1.6 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Reported cases

2. As of Feb. 2, the nation's seven-day case average was 378,015, a 37.6 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

3. The seven-day hospitalization average for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 was 16,068, an 18 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

4. As of Feb. 3, about 250.6 million people — 75.5 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 212.3 million people, or 64 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 89 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. Nearly 53.2 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

6. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 719,986 as of Feb. 3, an 11.8 percent increase from the previous week. The jump comes after the CDC reported a 41.2 percent decrease in daily vaccinations Jan. 24.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 18.7 percent, down 5.75 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Jan. 21-27 was more than 1.7 million, down 22.5 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 29, the CDC estimates the omicron variant continues to account for 99.9 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.