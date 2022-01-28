COVID-19 deaths up 25% nationwide: 9 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are falling in the U.S., while deaths continue to rise, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Jan. 28.

Nine numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. As of Jan. 26, the nation's seven-day case average was 596,860, a 19.9 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for Jan. 19-25 was 19,315, an 8.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 2,288, up 25.1 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. As of Jan. 27, about 249.3 million people — 75.1 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 211.2 million people, or 63.6 percent of the population, have received both doses.

5. About 86.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. Nearly 52 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

6. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 643,725 as of Jan. 27, a 41.2 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 23.9 percent, down 3.02 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Jan. 14-20 was nearly 2.2 million, down 8.2 percent from the prior week's average.

Variants

9. Based on projections for the week ending Jan. 22, the CDC estimates the omicron variant accounts for 99.9 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, with the delta variant accounting for the remaining 0.1 percent of cases.