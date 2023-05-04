Where 3 HAIs have risen most since 2019: Leapfrog 

Some states saw "alarming" and "dangerous" increases in three specific healthcare-acquired infections, according to Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. The organization's spring 2023 Safety Grades report was released May 3.

While the rates of infection of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, central line-associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections surged to a five-year high across the board, Ms. Binder told Becker's, the "dramatic" triple-digit percentage increases of these three infections in many states "alarmed" her team.

"We had some early evidence that infection rates were going up during the pandemic," Ms. Binder said. "But we were surprised at the extent of the increase, at how dramatically these rates went up. We've never seen increases like these."

Across the country, rates of CLABSI rose by 60 percent between 2018 to 2019 (prior to the pandemic) compared to the recently released 2023 report, which is based on data from 2020 to 2021. MRSA rates increased by 37 percent and CAUTI rates increased by 19 percent during the same time period.

"These are dangerous levels of increase. It was alarming to see these numbers," she said. These statistics "show us there are dangerous problems in hospitals that need to be addressed right away."

Top six states where each of three HAIs increased the most:

CLABSI

West Virginia, CLABSI increased by 188.28 percent New Mexico, CLABSI increased by 180.69 percent Oklahoma, CLABSI increased by 155.46 percent Washington, CLABSI increased by 152.90 percent Arizona, CLABSI increased by 143.31 percent Kentucky, CLABSI increased by 98.54 percent

MRSA

West Virginia, MRSA increased by 140.12 percent Arizona, MRSA increased by 114.25 percent Iowa, MRSA increased by 106.19 percent Mississippi, MRSA increased by 100.39 percent North Carolina, MRSA increased by 89.19 percent Oklahoma, MRSA increased by 84.16 percent

CAUTI

New Mexico, CAUTI increased by 84.78 percent Massachusetts, CAUTI increased by 47.32 percent Pennsylvania, CAUTI increased by 46.75 percent Arizona, CAUTI increased by 44.59 percent Indiana, CAUTI increased by 43.32 percent Washington, CAUTI increased by 40.23 percent

To view Leapfrog's spring 2023 ratings: Click here.

To view the Top 20 "A" hospitals (spring 2023): Click here

To view the 12 "F" hospitals (spring 2023): Click here