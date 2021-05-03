Severe COVID-19 cases rising among adults under 50: 5 takeaways

While many hospitals were filled with older adults early in the pandemic, now a growing proportion of patients with severe cases are adults under 40 or 50 years old, NPR reported May 1.

Five things to know:

1. Nationwide, adults under age 50 account for about 35 percent of new hospital admissions, according to CDC data. Patients age 50 to 64 account for about 31 percent of all hospitalizations.

2. Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate for adults over age 65 has fallen from 71.2 per 100,000 on Jan. 9 to 13 per 100,00 as of April 24, according to the CDC.

3. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining nationwide, but some parts of the U.S. are seeing renewed virus surges driven by the rise of more transmissible variants.

4. For example, Washington has entered a fourth COVID-19 wave, and many hospitals in the state are reporting an uptick in patients under 40 years old with severe cases.

5. The data shows vaccination efforts have successfully protected the nation's older population, but also serves as a reminder that younger Americans are still at risk, NPR said.

To read the full NPR report, click here.

