COVID-19 hospitalizations down 10% nationwide: 11 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations fell the week of April 21-27 after rising for a month, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published April 30.

Eleven statistics to know:

New hospital admissions

1. The current seven-day hospitalization average for April 21-27 is 5,057, a 9.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Reported cases

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 52,528, a 16.2 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

3. The seven-day case average is down 79 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,669 on Jan. 8.

Vaccinations

4. The U.S. had administered more than 237.4 million total vaccine doses as of April 29.

5. About 143.7 million people have received at least one dose — representing 43.3 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 99.7 million people have gotten both doses, about 30 percent of the population.

6. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.6 million as of April 29, a 10.7 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Variants

7. Based on an analysis of specimens collected from March 28 to April 10, the CDC estimates 59.2 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases are caused by the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.

8. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 3.5 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises 0.9 percent of all cases.

Testing

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of April 16-22 was 1.2 million, down 3.1 percent from the prior week's average.

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 4.5 percent, down 12.2 percent from the previous week.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 628, down 8.2 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

