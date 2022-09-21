Pandemic 'is not where it was,' Biden clarifies

President Joe Biden sought to clarify his declaration that the pandemic is "over" after facing backlash from patients, physicians and health experts this week, The Hill reported Sept. 20.

During a Sept. 20 fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee in New York City, President Biden acknowledged the criticisms and said the COVID-19 crisis has become less severe. "It basically is not where it was," he said.

The clarification comes after President Biden said "the pandemic is over" during a CBS News 60 Minutes interview on Sept. 18.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it," he said. "But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."

The comments spurred pushback from physicians and health experts who pointed to the nation's high COVID-19 death rate and widespread transmission as signs that the pandemic is not over. Some COVID-19 survivors who are still facing debilitating, long-term symptoms were also displeased with the comments and protested outside the White House Sept. 19, demanding more research on the diagnosis and treatment of long COVID-19.