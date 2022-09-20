Long COVID-19 patients protest outside of White House

A group of protesters with long-term COVID-19 symptoms protested outside of the White House Sept. 19, after President Joe Biden said "the pandemic is over," The Hill reported Sept. 19.

MEAction Network, a nonprofit, organized the protest. Demonstrators demanded research, public education, access to treatments and economic support investments or long COVID-19 patients. Some laid on the sidewalk holding signs.

"We are sick and disabled with ME/CFS and Long COVID but we are here today, putting our bodies on the line, to tell President Biden that the pandemic is not over, that millions of us are being disabled from post-viral disease, and we need urgent action from our government," Ben HsuBorger, demonstrator and MEAction advocacy director, said in a statement. "We are calling on President Biden to declare ME/CFS and Long COVID a national emergency."