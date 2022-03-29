Omicron subvariant now dominant in US: 3 COVID-19 updates

The BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for about 55 percent of new cases in the U.S., according to the CDC's latest estimates for the week ending March 26.

The strain — which is more transmissible than the original omicron variant though has not been linked to more severe disease — has driven a COVID-19 surge in Europe. In the U.S., health officials have said they anticipate an uptick in infections, though a major surge is unlikely.

Two more updates:

1. Deaths hit a low: The nation's daily average for COVID-19 deaths has stayed below 800 since March 26. The last time deaths averaged below 800 was in August, before omicron took hold, data from The New York Times shows.

2. Cases to rise, hospitalizations to fall: Modeling from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic projects daily COVID-19 cases will increase 42 percent nationwide over the next two weeks, from a daily average of 24,934.1 March 27 to 35,449 by April 10. CDC forecasts estimate daily hospital admissions will fall over the four weeks from March 21 to April 16.