NYC daily test positivity rate at highest point since June

The daily rate of positive coronavirus tests in New York City has jumped to 3.25 percent, a "cause for real concern," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sept. 29, according to The New York Times.

At a news conference, city officials announced the uptick in the daily rate of positive tests, up from 1.93 percent Sept 28. The 3.25 percent daily test positivity rate is the highest daily rate since June.

COVID-19 cases in the nine city ZIP codes account for 25 percent of the city's coronavirus cases, though the population in those areas only comprises 7 percent of the city's population, officials said.

The increase comes as the city prepares to fully reopen schools and indoor dining. At the moment, those plans will continue as the test positivity rate has not crossed 3 percent over a seven-day rolling average. But the city will implement new enforcement measures that include levying fines against people who do not wear masks, the Times reports.

