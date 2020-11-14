North Dakota governor issues mask mandate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum rolled out several measures Nov. 13 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state, including a requirement for face coverings worn in businesses, indoor public settings and outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn't possible.

The face covering mandate is effective Nov. 14 through Dec. 13.

The following other measures take effect Nov. 16:

Bars, restaurants and food establishments must operate at 50 percent of their licensed seating capacity and not to exceed 150 patrongs. They must close to in-person service by 10 p.m.

Banquet, ballroom and event venues are limited to 25 percent of their maximum occupancy.

High school winter sports and extracurricular K-12 school activities are suspended until Dec. 14, but playoffs and performance events sponsored by the North Dakota High School Activities Association during the month of November may continue under the association's requirements.

The governor also urged North Dakotans to try to limit gatherings to their immediate household group as much as possible for the next four weeks.

North Dakota reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 13 with a positivity rate of 15.7 percent.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.