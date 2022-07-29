More than 40 abortion clinics have closed since June's Roe reversal 

At least 43 abortion clinics nationwide have closed a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to research published July 28 from The Guttmacher Institute, a left-leaning research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health.

Researchers found the closures were concentrated in Southern and Midwestern regions, where 11 states had either banned abortion completely or implemented a ban on abortion starting at six weeks of pregnancy. They generated lists of clinics known to have provided abortion care in 2020 in those states. Before the bans, 71 clinics were providing care, but as of July 24, only 28 remain.

Rachel Jones, PhD, a principal research scientist who worked on the report, told CNN July 28 that if the 26 states the organization expects to ban abortion do so, more than 200 clinics would close.

"Unfortunately, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg," Dr. Jones said. "The situation is only going to get worse for people, particularly in the Midwest and South."