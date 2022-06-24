Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade 

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade June 24, overturning the constitutional protection for abortion, The Washington Post reported. The decision leaves the legal status of abortion up to states.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito writes in the ruling. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

The final ruling comes after a draft opinion indicating the court was poised to strike down the fedral right to abortion was leaked last month. Nearly half of the states are expected to ban or restrict abortion, leaving clinics in some liberal states preparing for an influx of patients.

There are 13 states with abortion bans slated to take place within a month: Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, the Post reported.

States likely to ban abortion within weeks or months, according to the Post, are: Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

Before the court's decision, clinicians urged healthcare industry leaders to prepare for the fallout.