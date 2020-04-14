More Americans now know someone with COVID-19, poll shows

More Americans reported knowing someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus this week (19 percent), compared to last week (14 percent), a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. The following results are from the fifth wave of the poll, conducted April 10-13 It includes responses from 1,098 U.S. adults.

Four findings:

1. A larger proportion of people in the Northeast reported knowing someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (31 percent), compared to people in other regions in the country.

2. Fifty-seven percent of Americans who are still working outside their homes report feeling that doing their job is posing a moderate or large risk to their health, versus 13 percent of those working from home who felt that way in the previous week.

3. Only 44 percent of people working outside the home reported wearing a mask.

4. While 43 percent of the poll respondents reported spending more time talking with their family, 16 percent said the amount or intensity of disagreements with family or friends increased in the last month.

