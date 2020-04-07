1 in 8 Americans know someone with COVID-19

About one in eight Americans, 14 percent, report knowing someone who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, up from 10 percent last week, a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. The following results are from the fourth wave of the poll, conducted April 3-6. It includes responses from 1,136 U.S. adults.



Six survey findings:



1. Thirteen percent of people in the South report knowing someone, almost double the number from last week (7 percent).



2. This week, 55 percent of Americans report self-quarantining, up from 53 percent last week.



3. Forty-five percent report working remotely, up from 42 percent last week.



4. Nineteen percent of Americans report being furloughed this week, and 11 percent say they were laid off.



5. Forty-seven percent of working adults say their ability to effectively do their jobs has gotten worse in the last few weeks.



6. About 19 percent say their ability to pay their rent or mortgage has gotten worse in the last few weeks, and 26 percent report their ability to afford household goods has worsened.



