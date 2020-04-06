COVID-19's growth speed in 10 cities
Several cities soon may experience COVID-19 surges on par with New York City if current growth trajectories continue, according to a new analysis from The New York Times.
The publication created a set of interactive charts assessing COVID-19's growth in metro areas with at least 200 cases or 100 deaths. The charts are based on county-level data obtained by the Times and will be updated daily.
One chart projects the time it takes for cases and death counts to double.
Here are the doubling times for 10 cities, as of April 6 at 8:35 a.m.:
Note: Cities are listed in alphabetical order.
Atlanta
Total cases: 3,881 doubling every six days
Total deaths: 118 doubling every five days
Boston
Total cases: 9,304 doubling every five days
Total deaths: 134 doubling every three days
Chicago
Total cases: 11,050 doubling every five days
Total deaths: 268 doubling every three days
Detroit
Total cases: 12,869 doubling every five days
Total deaths: 545 doubling every four days=
Los Angeles
Total cases: 6,774 doubling every five days
Total deaths: 146 doubling every four days
Miami
Total cases: 7,029 doubling every five days
Total deaths: 120 doubling every three days
New Orleans
Total cases: 8,808 doubling every three days
Total deaths: 345 doubling every 5 days
New York
Total cases: 149,780 doubling every six days
Total deaths: 4,234 doubling every three days
Philadelphia
Total cases: 7,706 doubling every four days
Total deaths: 119 doubling every three days
Seattle
Total cases: 5,421 doubling every 11 days
Total deaths: 268 doubling every 11 days
To view more data from the Times, click here.
