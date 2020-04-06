COVID-19's growth speed in 10 cities

Several cities soon may experience COVID-19 surges on par with New York City if current growth trajectories continue, according to a new analysis from The New York Times.

The publication created a set of interactive charts assessing COVID-19's growth in metro areas with at least 200 cases or 100 deaths. The charts are based on county-level data obtained by the Times and will be updated daily.

One chart projects the time it takes for cases and death counts to double.

Here are the doubling times for 10 cities, as of April 6 at 8:35 a.m.:

Note: Cities are listed in alphabetical order.

Atlanta

Total cases: 3,881 doubling every six days

Total deaths: 118 doubling every five days

Boston

Total cases: 9,304 doubling every five days

Total deaths: 134 doubling every three days

Chicago

Total cases: 11,050 doubling every five days

Total deaths: 268 doubling every three days

Detroit

Total cases: 12,869 doubling every five days

Total deaths: 545 doubling every four days=

Los Angeles

Total cases: 6,774 doubling every five days

Total deaths: 146 doubling every four days

Miami

Total cases: 7,029 doubling every five days

Total deaths: 120 doubling every three days

New Orleans

Total cases: 8,808 doubling every three days

Total deaths: 345 doubling every 5 days

New York

Total cases: 149,780 doubling every six days

Total deaths: 4,234 doubling every three days

Philadelphia

Total cases: 7,706 doubling every four days

Total deaths: 119 doubling every three days

Seattle

Total cases: 5,421 doubling every 11 days

Total deaths: 268 doubling every 11 days

To view more data from the Times, click here.

