Flu activity falls in US: 6 things to know

Laboratory-confirmed flu activity is quickly falling in the U.S., according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending March 28.

Six things to know:

1. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for flu was 2.1 percent, down from 7.3 percent the week prior. The percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like illness also fell.

2. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate rose to 8.2 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.2 percent. The CDC noted this increase is driven by a jump in pneumonia deaths, which may be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The CDC confirmed seven additional pediatric flu deaths in the week ending March 28. This brings the total to 162 for the 2019-20 flu season.

4. Twenty-eight states experienced high flu-like illness activity, five states experienced moderate activity and another five states had low activity. Twelve reported minimal activity.

5. The overall flu hospitalization rate increased slightly to 67.9 per 100,000 population for the week ending March 28.

6. Flu activity was widespread in 22 states, 16 fewer than the week prior. Eighteen states reported regional spread, seven states reported local spread and three states saw sporadic spread.

